Chatterton Lacework
Adding a refined touch with Heritage Lace Panels and Panel work

Heritage Lace Panels and Lacework from Chatterton Lacework

Last Updated on 30 Jan 2013

Heritage Lace Panels and Lacework for use in commercial building renovations and construction

Overview
Description
Chatterton Lacework manufactures a range of Heritage Lace Panels and Lacework products which can be incorporated into commercial building designs and renovations.

Durable Heritage Lace Panels and Lacework
  • Heritage Lace Panels and Lacework from Chatterton Lacework enhance the visual appeal of properties along with these benefits:
  • Available in a wide variety of colours and designs to suit individual tastes, requirements and aesthetic demands
  • Can be designed and manufactured for a variety of residence sizes from small offices to larger buildings
  • High quality and built to withstand severe conditions
This range is suitable for offices, hospitals, medical facilities, hotels, motels and aged care facilities.
Contact
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

43 Beverage Drive

03 9330 4466
