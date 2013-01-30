Durable Heritage Lace Panels and Lacework

Heritage Lace Panels and Lacework from Chatterton Lacework enhance the visual appeal of properties along with these benefits:

Available in a wide variety of colours and designs to suit individual tastes, requirements and aesthetic demands

Can be designed and manufactured for a variety of residence sizes from small offices to larger buildings

High quality and built to withstand severe conditions

Chatterton Lacework manufactures a range of Heritage Lace Panels and Lacework products which can be incorporated into commercial building designs and renovations.This range is suitable for offices, hospitals, medical facilities, hotels, motels and aged care facilities.