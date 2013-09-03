Logo
Sleek design options to suit modern interiors
Energy efficient Balanced Flue Gas Fireplaces
Highlight spaces with creative mixing and matching
Contemporary XLR Plus warms efficiently in style
Heat & Glo XLR Plus

Last Updated on 03 Sep 2013

A contemporary Balanced Flue Gas Fireplace with a palette of options to suit your décor.

Overview
Description

Modern, effortless and inviting, the XLR Plus fireplace available from Jetmaster evokes atmosphere and highlights any contemporary décor.

The versatile XLR Plus can be mixed with a number of design options to stoke your fires of creativity.

Set the right tone for your fire with front, finish and media options

  • Two front options: Martini front offers an angled mitred frame with tinted glass and Tonic front is a one piece frame with mesh
  • Front finishes in graphite, fog grey, lava red and stainless steel (Tonic only)
  • Media selection includes: traditional logs, pebbles, glass and reflective porcelain in a number of colours to match your décor, palette or creatively make your fire the main attraction

Sleek and stunning, the modern Heat & Glo XLR Plus fires up any room

  • Efficiently heats 60 to 70 square meters
  • Zero clearance and shallow depth for simple installation with less preparation and costs
  • Features top or horizontal venting options, ideal for apartments and multi storey dwellings
  • Integrated with Intellifire Plus ignition system for fuel efficiency and safe operation
  • Natural Gas and LPG 26 Mj gas input for fuel savings without compromising heat outputs

Always safe, Intellifire Plus ensures that the mesmerising XLR Plus fireplaces can be safely installed in homes with young children and pets.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Heat & Glo XLR Plus Fireplace Brochure

2.69 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Heat & Glo XLR Plus Fireplace Manual

3.96 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Heat & Glo XLR Plus Fireplace Specification

377.89 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArncliffe, NSW

10 Martin Ave

1300 538 627
Postal AddressNSW

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressQLD

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressSA

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressVIC

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressWA

02 9597 7222
