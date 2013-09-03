Modern, effortless and inviting, the XLR Plus fireplace available from Jetmaster evokes atmosphere and highlights any contemporary décor.



The versatile XLR Plus can be mixed with a number of design options to stoke your fires of creativity.



Set the right tone for your fire with front, finish and media options

Two front options: Martini front offers an angled mitred frame with tinted glass and Tonic front is a one piece frame with mesh

Front finishes in graphite, fog grey, lava red and stainless steel (Tonic only)

Media selection includes: traditional logs, pebbles, glass and reflective porcelain in a number of colours to match your décor, palette or creatively make your fire the main attraction

Sleek and stunning, the modern Heat & Glo XLR Plus fires up any room

Efficiently heats 60 to 70 square meters

Zero clearance and shallow depth for simple installation with less preparation and costs

Features top or horizontal venting options, ideal for apartments and multi storey dwellings

Integrated with Intellifire Plus ignition system for fuel efficiency and safe operation

Natural Gas and LPG 26 Mj gas input for fuel savings without compromising heat outputs

Always safe, Intellifire Plus ensures that the mesmerising XLR Plus fireplaces can be safely installed in homes with young children and pets.