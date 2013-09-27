Heat & Glo I30 Series Balanced Flue Gas Fireplace Inserts
Intelligent Balance Flue fireplaces that simply insert into existing fireplaces or for new installations.
Overview
Ultimate convenience and ease, Heat & Glo I30 Series Balanced Flue Gas Fireplace Inserts offer energy efficient warmth with distinctive eye-catching designs that highlight any décor.
Contemporary or classical, these fireplaces offer the ease of insert installation while also suiting new applications.
Reinvent your fireplace with Cosmo I30 Insert gas fireplace
- Contemporary and unique reflective black glass refractory liner engages superb angles of the flames
- Integrated with leading balanced flue technology
- Exceptional 84% USA steady state rating efficiency
- Intellifire Plus removes the need for standing pilot reducing fuel requirements
- Complete control with adjustable flame height and fan speed with fully programmable remote
- Incorporated with five level flame height and three speed fan setting
- Gas economiser requires 26.5mj/hr of gas input in NG 25mj/hr in LPG
- Versatile design combinations with fronts and colour options including the Martini Double glass front
- Modern media options including pebbles or crushed coloured glass pieces
Perfect and safe for the home Heat & Glo Supreme I30 Insert
- Realistic 6 piece ceramic fibre campfyre logset with glowing embers for an authentic feel to your fire
- Developed with balanced flue technology and innovative flexible flue system for existing chimneys
- Air tight combustion chamber maintain high quality indoor air for safer use in home
- Easy to use multifunction remote adjust flame height to 5 different settings as well as fan speed
- Reliable and highly efficient 84% USA steady state rating and up to 32mjH gas input rate
- Comprehensive design options to delight any décor including the Martini double glass front for a decadent view of the fire
Luxurious heating without an expensive heating bill, Heat & Glo I30 Series Balanced Flue Gas Fireplace Inserts will deliver an atmosphere that will delight your family and guests.
