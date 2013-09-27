Ultimate convenience and ease, Heat & Glo I30 Series Balanced Flue Gas Fireplace Inserts offer energy efficient warmth with distinctive eye-catching designs that highlight any décor.



Contemporary or classical, these fireplaces offer the ease of insert installation while also suiting new applications.



Reinvent your fireplace with Cosmo I30 Insert gas fireplace

Contemporary and unique reflective black glass refractory liner engages superb angles of the flames

Integrated with leading balanced flue technology

Exceptional 84% USA steady state rating efficiency

Intellifire Plus removes the need for standing pilot reducing fuel requirements

Complete control with adjustable flame height and fan speed with fully programmable remote

Incorporated with five level flame height and three speed fan setting

Gas economiser requires 26.5mj/hr of gas input in NG 25mj/hr in LPG

Versatile design combinations with fronts and colour options including the Martini Double glass front

Modern media options including pebbles or crushed coloured glass pieces

Perfect and safe for the home Heat & Glo Supreme I30 Insert

Realistic 6 piece ceramic fibre campfyre logset with glowing embers for an authentic feel to your fire

Developed with balanced flue technology and innovative flexible flue system for existing chimneys

Air tight combustion chamber maintain high quality indoor air for safer use in home

Easy to use multifunction remote adjust flame height to 5 different settings as well as fan speed

Reliable and highly efficient 84% USA steady state rating and up to 32mjH gas input rate

Comprehensive design options to delight any décor including the Martini double glass front for a decadent view of the fire

Luxurious heating without an expensive heating bill, Heat & Glo I30 Series Balanced Flue Gas Fireplace Inserts will deliver an atmosphere that will delight your family and guests.