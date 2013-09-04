Heat & Glo 6000 Balanced Flue Gas Fireplace
Flexible, versatile and easy to install - the Heat & Glo 6000.
Overview
Delivering warmth with style, the Heat & Glo 6000TRSI Gas Fireplaces offer the latest in balanced flue technology.
Heat & Glo’s exclusive balanced flue technology integrates a sealed combustion chamber for improved indoor air quality and safety for the home.
The system draws air entirely from the outside and does not depend on oxygen from within the room.
Highly efficient and with straight out the back venting options makes the versatile 6000TRSI fireplaces perfect for apartments, hotels, townhouses, office reception areas, boardrooms, where conventional chimneys cannot be fitted.
Incredible energy savings with 79% efficiency
- Energy rating of 3.5 stars without compromise to warmth and feel
- Flexible installation options with top or rear venting
- Designed with zero clearance for easy installation and cost savings
- Luxurious and realistic 'ceramic fibre' campfyre logs for an authentic fire
Variable valve lets you easily control flame height and heat levels
- Multi-function remote for complete control of temperature, flame height and start time at your fingertips with ergonomic simplicity
- Incorporated with standard dress guard with mesh for ensured safety and a sleek finish
- Easy to use on/off variable speed fan
- Up to 36mjH gas input rate
Versatile options for your convenience including:
- Multifunction Wall Switch for easy control
- Modern completely stainless steel front and internal side mirrors
- Natural Gas or L.P.G. with simple conversions to Natural Gas when available in your area
Unique 'IntelliFire' with battery reserve electronic ignition system removes continuously pilot light burning for even greater safety.
The battery reserve allows the Heat & Glo 6000TRSI fire to continue to operate in a power outage.
