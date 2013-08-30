Heat & Glo 550 Balanced Flue Gas Fireplaces
Premium comfort, design and efficiency, the superb Heat & Glo 550TRSI gas fireplace offers a superior efficiency rating, realistic campfyre log set and balanced flue technology.
Overview
Relying completely on exterior air, the 550TRSI does not draw on oxygen from within the room.
Highly efficient 78% energy rating and more with Heat & Glo 550 TRSI impressive features
- Certified with 3.5 star energy rating
- IntelliFire ignition system offers simple operation and incredible energy savings
- Luxuriously designed with realistic ‘ceramic fibre’ campfyre logs
- Zero clearance for effortless installation with minimal costs
- Balanced flue technology seals combustion chamber for optimum indoor air quality
Battery reserve allows fire to operate in a power outage
- Automatic on/off variable speed fan
- Intelligent multifunction remote controls temperature, flame height and start time
- Flexible installation options of 170mm top venting 205mm rear venting
- Gas input rate of up to 28mjH
Contemporary style with Heat & Glo 550 TRSI Pebbles
- Highlighted with decorative realistic pebbles to add accents and tones to your warming fire
- Pebbles are available in a number of tones to compliment fire trim and your decor
A variety of options for your 550
- Optional extras include: Multifunction Wall Switch, Internal side mirrors and 'All stainless steel' front
- Available in Natural Gas & L.P with conversions to Natural Gas easily accommodated when available in your area
Integrated with ‘IntelliFire’ battery reserve electronic ignition system removes the presence of a continuously burning pilot light for improved safety.
