Energy saving Balanced Flue Gas Fires for efficient heating
Realistic pebbles offer depth to the popular Heat & Glo 550TRSI
Sophisticated heating and atmosphere with Heat & Glo 550 Gas Fires
Contemporary Heat & Glo 550 TRSI Pebbles accents your fire
Heat & Glo 550 Balanced Flue Gas Fireplaces

Last Updated on 30 Aug 2013

Premium comfort, design and efficiency, the superb Heat & Glo 550TRSI gas fireplace offers a superior efficiency rating, realistic campfyre log set and balanced flue technology.

Overview
Description

Premium comfort, design and efficiency, the superb Heat & Glo 550TRSI gas fireplace offers a superior efficiency rating, realistic campfyre log set and balanced flue technology.

Relying completely on exterior air, the 550TRSI does not draw on oxygen from within the room.

Highly efficient 78% energy rating and more with Heat & Glo 550 TRSI impressive features

  • Certified with 3.5 star energy rating
  • IntelliFire ignition system offers simple operation and incredible energy savings
  • Luxuriously designed with realistic ‘ceramic fibre’ campfyre logs
  • Zero clearance for effortless installation with minimal costs
  • Balanced flue technology seals combustion chamber for optimum indoor air quality

Battery reserve allows fire to operate in a power outage

  • Automatic on/off variable speed fan
  • Intelligent multifunction remote controls temperature, flame height and start time
  • Flexible installation options of 170mm top venting 205mm rear venting
  • Gas input rate of up to 28mjH

Contemporary style with Heat & Glo 550 TRSI Pebbles

  • Highlighted with decorative realistic pebbles to add accents and tones to your warming fire
  • Pebbles are available in a number of tones to compliment fire trim and your decor

A variety of options for your 550

  • Optional extras include: Multifunction Wall Switch, Internal side mirrors and 'All stainless steel' front
  • Available in Natural Gas & L.P with conversions to Natural Gas easily accommodated when available in your area

Integrated with ‘IntelliFire’ battery reserve electronic ignition system removes the presence of a continuously burning pilot light for improved safety.

Contact
Display AddressArncliffe, NSW

10 Martin Ave

1300 538 627
Postal AddressNSW

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressQLD

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressSA

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressVIC

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressWA

02 9597 7222
