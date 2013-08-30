Heat & Glo 550 Balanced Flue Gas Fireplaces

Premium comfort, design and efficiency, the superb Heat & Glo 550TRSI gas fireplace offers a superior efficiency rating, realistic campfyre log set and balanced flue technology.



Relying completely on exterior air, the 550TRSI does not draw on oxygen from within the room.



Highly efficient 78% energy rating and more with Heat & Glo 550 TRSI impressive features

Certified with 3.5 star energy rating

IntelliFire ignition system offers simple operation and incredible energy savings

Luxuriously designed with realistic ‘ceramic fibre’ campfyre logs

Zero clearance for effortless installation with minimal costs

Balanced flue technology seals combustion chamber for optimum indoor air quality

Battery reserve allows fire to operate in a power outage

Automatic on/off variable speed fan

Intelligent multifunction remote controls temperature, flame height and start time

Flexible installation options of 170mm top venting 205mm rear venting

Gas input rate of up to 28mjH

Contemporary style with Heat & Glo 550 TRSI Pebbles

Highlighted with decorative realistic pebbles to add accents and tones to your warming fire

Pebbles are available in a number of tones to compliment fire trim and your decor

A variety of options for your 550

Optional extras include: Multifunction Wall Switch, Internal side mirrors and 'All stainless steel' front

Available in Natural Gas & L.P with conversions to Natural Gas easily accommodated when available in your area

Integrated with ‘IntelliFire’ battery reserve electronic ignition system removes the presence of a continuously burning pilot light for improved safety.