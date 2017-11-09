Healthcare lighting and lighting control solutions

GLG brings world-class lighting technology to the healthcare industry to help create a positive ambience, increase comfort, and reduce anxiety.

In a society where we are living longer, demands placed on healthcare systems are increasing substantially. The impending strain means that facilities that place emphasis on wellbeing will be in high demand. With quality daylight often at a premium in larger facilities, quality artificial light is the next best option to provide adequate illumination.

The focus on wellness can be addressed by installing technologically advanced LED solutions, and by providing constant light levels using lighting control systems. These solutions can also help cater to the often-complex requirements of lighting in healthcare facilities – often a balance is required for patient care activities during medication administration (reading drug labels, colour distinction) and creating a healing environment (low light at night).

GLG provides the ultimate range of lighting and controls to support all the aspects in Healthcare projects:

Medical Areas

Patient Wards

Offices

Bathrooms & Amenities

External & Security

Street & Parking

Emergency

Lighting Control



The DOT Excel LED Downlight range provides a perfect combination for the medical field, with high colour rendition and performance, ensuring maximum light output with minimum effect on colour quality.

High efficacy – up to 105 lumens/watt

High colour rendering (CRI>92).

Increased red tones (R9<63).

Minimum colour variation (2 MacAdam Step)



