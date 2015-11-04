Hafele Australia and Geze Innovative Door Controls
Last Updated on 04 Nov 2015
Hafele Australia and Geze have combined to bring forth a new partnership and level of quality products.
Overview
Hafele Australia and Geze have combined to bring forth a new partnership and level of quality products. The Architectural Hardware company and the leading manufacturers of door technology combine their strengths to produce a progressive and innovative union.
Certified to ISO 9001, GEZE's door closers have been inspected and certified in accordance with the applicable standards EN 1154, EN 1155, EN 1158 and AS 1428.
The products in the new door technology range include:
- Surface mounted door closers with projecting arm assembly
- Surface mounted door closers with guide channel
- Concealed door closers
- Floor springs
- Automatic swing door operators
- Automatic sliding door operators
Hafele and Geze use innovative procedures and techniques to produce the most effective and functional door openers and operating ranges.
All these measures, plus over 90 years of industry experience from Hafele guarantee a high quality product and service. Hafele offer solutions, to find yours contact them now.
Downloads
Contact
5/15-17 Honeysuckle Drive02 4921 0900
40 Lindsay Street03 6331 7106
8 Monterey Rd03 9212 2000
71 Leichhardt Street03 9212 2000
Sydney Design Centre 17-19 Pyrmont Bridge Road03 9212 2000
39 Topham Road02 4632 4000
30 Arc Place07 3307 8900
21 Chesser Street03 9212 2000
Melbourne Design Centre Lvl 1, 75-77 Flinders lane03 9212 2000
29-33 Juna Drive03 9212 2000