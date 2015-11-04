Hafele Australia and Geze Innovative Door Controls

Hafele Australia and Geze have combined to bring forth a new partnership and level of quality products. The Architectural Hardware company and the leading manufacturers of door technology combine their strengths to produce a progressive and innovative union.

Certified to ISO 9001, GEZE's door closers have been inspected and certified in accordance with the applicable standards EN 1154, EN 1155, EN 1158 and AS 1428.

The products in the new door technology range include:

Surface mounted door closers with projecting arm assembly

Surface mounted door closers with guide channel

Concealed door closers

Floor springs

Automatic swing door operators

Automatic sliding door operators

Hafele and Geze use innovative procedures and techniques to produce the most effective and functional door openers and operating ranges.

All these measures, plus over 90 years of industry experience from Hafele guarantee a high quality product and service. Hafele offer solutions, to find yours contact them now.