Hafele Australia and Geze Innovative Door Controls
Last Updated on 04 Nov 2015

Hafele Australia and Geze have combined to bring forth a new partnership and level of quality products.

Overview
Description

Hafele Australia and Geze have combined to bring forth a new partnership and level of quality products. The Architectural Hardware company and the leading manufacturers of door technology combine their strengths to produce a progressive and innovative union.

Certified to ISO 9001, GEZE's door closers have been inspected and certified in accordance with the applicable standards EN 1154, EN 1155, EN 1158 and AS 1428.

The products in the new door technology range include:

  • Surface mounted door closers with projecting arm assembly
  • Surface mounted door closers with guide channel
  • Concealed door closers
  • Floor springs
  • Automatic swing door operators
  • Automatic sliding door operators

Hafele and Geze use innovative procedures and techniques to produce the most effective and functional door openers and operating ranges.

All these measures, plus over 90 years of industry experience from Hafele guarantee a high quality product and service. Hafele offer solutions, to find yours contact them now.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.74 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

5/15-17 Honeysuckle Drive

02 4921 0900
Display AddressLaunceston, TAS

40 Lindsay Street

03 6331 7106
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

8 Monterey Rd

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressKingston, ACT

71 Leichhardt Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressPyrmont, NSW

Sydney Design Centre 17-19 Pyrmont Bridge Road

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

39 Topham Road

02 4632 4000
Postal AddressLarapinta, QLD

30 Arc Place

07 3307 8900
Postal AddressAdelaide, SA

21 Chesser Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Design Centre Lvl 1, 75-77 Flinders lane

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

29-33 Juna Drive

03 9212 2000
