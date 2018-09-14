HP DesignJet T830 multifunction printer series
Immediately update all your partners on project review results with the most compact large-format MFP. Intuitive, convenient print/scan/copy and HP DesignJet print quality help you communicate effectively and move the project forward.
Overview
Smart choice for evolving architect/construction offices
Immediately update all your partners on project review results with the HP's most compact large-format MFP. ¹ Intuitive, convenient print/scan/copy and HP DesignJet print quality help you communicate effectively and move the project forward. Dynamic security enabled printer. Contains technology that may prevent cartridges with non-HP chips or circuitry from working now or in the future. Click here to find out more about dynamic security.
Transport and protect your MFP with the new military-grade armour case
The HP DesignJet T830 with Armour Case is the preferred choice for the military, disaster recovery, construction, mining, oil and gas, and others in need of on-site, large-format printing. Produced under DEF (AUST) 1000C standards, the armour case kept the HP DesignJet T830 in pristine condition even after a 6-hour water spray test and a free-fall drop test. ⁵
