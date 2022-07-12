The Galintel Adjustable Builders Posts designed for residential applications supporting timber framing for entertaining areas and structural post support of the end bearings of beams.

The Adjustable Builders Post are available with four different connector heads; Beam, LVL, PFC and Corner LVL which easily adjust from 1800mm to 3200mm pending on your required height and then simply use the supplied tek-screws to secure the post to the connector to hold in place.

The Adjustable Builders Posts are hot-dip galvanised in accordance with AS/NZ 4680:2006 for superior performance, longevity, and durability.