Galintel-Adjustable Builders Posts 2 Holes
Galintel Adjustable Builders Posts CNR Assembly
Galintel Adjustable Builders Posts Hero Image
Galintel Adjustable Builders Posts PFC Assembly
|

Galintel Adjustable Builders Posts

Last Updated on 12 Jul 2022

The Galintel Adjustable Builders Posts designed for residential applications supporting timber framing for entertaining areas and structural post support of the end bearings of beams. The Adjustable Builders Post are available with four different connector heads, easily adjust from 1800mm to 3200mm pending on your required height.

Description

The Galintel Adjustable Builders Posts designed for residential applications supporting timber framing for entertaining areas and structural post support of the end bearings of beams.

The Adjustable Builders Post are available with four different connector heads; Beam, LVL, PFC and Corner LVL which easily adjust from 1800mm to 3200mm pending on your required height and then simply use the supplied tek-screws to secure the post to the connector to hold in place.

The Adjustable Builders Posts are hot-dip galvanised in accordance with AS/NZ 4680:2006 for superior performance, longevity, and durability.

Galintel® Adjustable Builders Posts Flyer

1.77 MB

Download
Display AddressYagoona, NSW

117/153 Rookwood Road

1800546835
