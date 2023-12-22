Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Gerflor
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Gerflor GTI Aluminium
Gerflor GTI Carbon
Gerflor GTI Maestral
Gerflor GTI Magma
Gerflor GTI Max Connect Hero Image
Gerflor GTI Peler
Gerflor GTI Ponente
Gerflor GTI Titanium
Gerflor GTI Tramontana
Gerflor GTI Aluminium
Gerflor GTI Carbon
Gerflor GTI Maestral
Gerflor GTI Magma
Gerflor GTI Max Connect Hero Image
Gerflor GTI Peler
Gerflor GTI Ponente
Gerflor GTI Titanium
Gerflor GTI Tramontana

GTI Max Connect Interlocking tiles

Last Updated on 22 Dec 2023

GTI Max Connect Interlocking tiles. With up to 80% recycled content this range is ideal for a fast and easy installation in high traffic areas. GTI Max Connect New generation removable looselay modular tiles ideal for easy and fast installations and renovations.

Overview
Description

GTI Max Connect Interlocking tiles. With up to 80% recycled content this range is ideal for a fast and easy installation in high traffic areas.

GTI Max Connect New generation removable looselay modular tiles ideal for easy and fast installations and renovations.

It is high resistance to traffic : 2mm wearlayer and is equipped with a PUR+ surface treatment.
It contains the ideal colour palette to create zoning and safety areas.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SPM Interactive Brochure Specialists In Healthcare Solutions

5.36 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHawthorn, VIC

17 Cato Street

1800 060 785
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap