GTI Max Connect Interlocking tiles
Last Updated on 22 Dec 2023
GTI Max Connect Interlocking tiles. With up to 80% recycled content this range is ideal for a fast and easy installation in high traffic areas. GTI Max Connect New generation removable looselay modular tiles ideal for easy and fast installations and renovations.
Overview
GTI Max Connect Interlocking tiles. With up to 80% recycled content this range is ideal for a fast and easy installation in high traffic areas.
GTI Max Connect New generation removable looselay modular tiles ideal for easy and fast installations and renovations.
It is high resistance to traffic : 2mm wearlayer and is equipped with a PUR+ surface treatment.
It contains the ideal colour palette to create zoning and safety areas.