GTEK™ Cornice: The finishing touches to interior wall and ceiling joints

Complementing our GTEK™ plasterboard sheets, BGC offers a range of GTEK™ cove and decorative cornices, adding exciting finishing touches to interior wall and ceiling joints in new builds and renovations.

GTEK™ cove and decorative cornices are available in various profile sizes suited to all applications. Lengths range from 3000mm, 3600mm, 4200mm and 4800mm.

Designed to improve appearance of junctions at walls and ceilings

Easy-on-the-eye designs

Quick and simple to install

Four decorative cornice profiles: Esperance, Albany, 2 Step and 3 Step.

Three cove cornice profile sizes: – 55mm – 70mm – 90mm



Cornice is designed to provide a clean and pleasing finish at the junction of walls and ceilings and it’s the little touches that can make your room feel special. The Decorative Cornice range from BGC Plasterboard adds the finishing touch to the interior décor of your new home or renovation.