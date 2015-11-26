The GB Masonry Collection produced by Austral Masonry, has been a symbol of quality since it was founded over 35 years ago. They quickly had the idea to develop something other than the standard grey block, and conceived the idea of a concrete block resembling natural stone.

Benefits of the GB Masonry Collection:

Sound insulation

Range of colours and finishes

Thermal mass

Affordable

Low maintenance

Lower energy costs and environmental impact

Fire and termite resistant

Impact and weather resistant

GB Masonry use the highest quality sands mixed with quality aggregates to create the blocks.

Styles available in GM Masonry collection:

GB Stone range

GB Aspect Honed

GB Aspect Split face

GB Sandstone Rock Face

GB Sandstone Honed

GB Sandstone Split Face

GB Sandstone Smooth

GB Honed

GB Split face

GB Smooth

GB Veneer Split face

GB Veneer Honed

The experience and knowledge that comes from GB Masonry means that each product can be trusted to deliver on strength and quality. The concrete masonry blocks are unrivalled in the building industry.