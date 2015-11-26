Logo
Supplier Image
Austral Masonry
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Last Updated on 26 Nov 2015

The GB Masonry Collection produced by Austral Masonry, has been a symbol of quality since it was founded over 35 years ago.

Overview
Description

The GB Masonry Collection produced by Austral Masonry, has been a symbol of quality since it was founded over 35 years ago. They quickly had the idea to develop something other than the standard grey block, and conceived the idea of a concrete block resembling natural stone.

Benefits of the GB Masonry Collection:

  • Sound insulation
  • Range of colours and finishes
  • Thermal mass
  • Affordable
  • Low maintenance
  • Lower energy costs and environmental impact
  • Fire and termite resistant
  • Impact and weather resistant

GB Masonry use the highest quality sands mixed with quality aggregates to create the blocks.

Styles available in GM Masonry collection:

  • GB Stone range
  • GB Aspect Honed
  • GB Aspect Split face
  • GB Sandstone Rock Face
  • GB Sandstone Honed
  • GB Sandstone Split Face
  • GB Sandstone Smooth
  • GB Honed
  • GB Split face
  • GB Smooth
  • GB Veneer Split face
  • GB Veneer Honed

The experience and knowledge that comes from GB Masonry means that each product can be trusted to deliver on strength and quality. The concrete masonry blocks are unrivalled in the building industry.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

4.64 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.96 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

738-780 Wallgrogve Road

1300 MASONRY
Postal AddressFyshwick, ACT

7 Lithgow Street

+61 2 6239 1286
