GB Masonry Collection
Last Updated on 26 Nov 2015
Overview
The GB Masonry Collection produced by Austral Masonry, has been a symbol of quality since it was founded over 35 years ago. They quickly had the idea to develop something other than the standard grey block, and conceived the idea of a concrete block resembling natural stone.
Benefits of the GB Masonry Collection:
- Sound insulation
- Range of colours and finishes
- Thermal mass
- Affordable
- Low maintenance
- Lower energy costs and environmental impact
- Fire and termite resistant
- Impact and weather resistant
GB Masonry use the highest quality sands mixed with quality aggregates to create the blocks.
Styles available in GM Masonry collection:
- GB Stone range
- GB Aspect Honed
- GB Aspect Split face
- GB Sandstone Rock Face
- GB Sandstone Honed
- GB Sandstone Split Face
- GB Sandstone Smooth
- GB Honed
- GB Split face
- GB Smooth
- GB Veneer Split face
- GB Veneer Honed
The experience and knowledge that comes from GB Masonry means that each product can be trusted to deliver on strength and quality. The concrete masonry blocks are unrivalled in the building industry.
Contact
738-780 Wallgrogve Road1300 MASONRY
7 Lithgow Street+61 2 6239 1286