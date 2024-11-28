Logo
Austral Masonry
External Wall Materials
Austral Masonry’s concrete blocks used inside and out at Melbourne home
Concrete blocks from Austral Masonry played an integral role in the construction of a new home located along the fringes...

Austral Masonry project takes the Think Brick Prize
The annual Think Brick Awards celebrate and promote the use of heavyweight construction materials in the Australian mark...

Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

738-780 Wallgrogve Road

1300 MASONRY
Postal AddressFyshwick, ACT

7 Lithgow Street

+61 2 6239 1286
