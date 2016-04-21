Fully automatic with Schüco

Increased comfort in the home thanks to building automation. A press of a button is sufficient to open and close windows. And a single glance to check that they are all closed. Schüco building technology provides a wide range of possible solutions for private homes. The Schüco system allows electronic opening and closing through monitoring of windows, natural and automatic ventilation, as well as electrically operated solar shading and anti-glare protection.

Benefits for users:

Increased well-being through a pleasant indoor climate

Tangible energy cost savings

Added security and comfort

Automation

Close windows with no effort. As soon as the weather becomes unpleasant, the weather sensor closes all the windows automatically. Large, heavy sliding units can also be opened and closed at the touch of a button. The Schüco Wireless Control System assumes wireless control over mechatronic products, such as solar shading and lighting – can also be retrofitted for renovations.

Climate and Ventilation

An end to sticky rooms, and problems with tiredness and concentration due to poor indoor conditions. Now there are sensors which control the indoor environment using natural window ventilation, or which implement the most sensible ventilation type in terms of energy efficiency with the Schüco VentoTherm window ventilator. Schüco VentoTherm allows controlled air exchange without opening the window. Energy consumption, room climate and air quality are thereby kept at an optimum level. Schüco ventilation systems may be used both for new-build and renovation projects.