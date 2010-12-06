Foaming Odour Neutralisers from Odour Control Systems
Foaming Odour Neutraliser for odour control and removal in commercial
Overview
BioStreme 111F Foaming Odour Neutraliser from Odour Control Systems is an elegantly simple and convenient spray-on solution to manage odour problems associated with a range of odour types.
Natural and Biodegradable Odour Removal Concentrate
BioStreme 111F Foaming Odour Neutraliser is a micronutrient formulation which employs a natural, non-toxic and biodegradable blend of amino acids, essential oils, vitamins, minerals, purines, pyrimidines, and complex organic extracts that aid in organic decomposition without producing odorous by-products. Other features and benefits include:
- The foaming application visibly blankets the surface for even distribution
- The micronutrient blend manages odour producing biological processes at the source
- A powerful contact deodouriser provides immediate odour relief
- No rinsing required
- Environmentally friendly
- Simple to use
- Eliminates and controls noxious odours
- Reduces clean up times and costs
- Effective and long lasting results
- Natural and biodegradable
- Safe and non-toxic
Eliminating waste and retail odours
The foaming odour neutraliser range is suitable for a range of odour types:
- Landfill odours
- Transfer station odours
- Compost operations
- Recycling centre odours
- Wastewater and solid waste odours
- Commercial properties
- Apartments and hotels
- Restaurants and Retail stores
- Tipping floors and pits
- Driveways and loading areas
- Garbage and compactor rooms
- Haulage vehicles
- Pond and lagoon odours
- Solid waste odours
- Leachate and Sludge odours
BioStreme 111F Foaming Odour Neutraliser is completely safe to handle and use, and employs no enzymes, bacteria or hazardous chemicals.