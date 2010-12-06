Foaming Odour Neutralisers from Odour Control Systems

BioStreme 111F Foaming Odour Neutraliser from Odour Control Systems is an elegantly simple and convenient spray-on solution to manage odour problems associated with a range of odour types.



Natural and Biodegradable Odour Removal Concentrate

BioStreme 111F Foaming Odour Neutraliser is a micronutrient formulation which employs a natural, non-toxic and biodegradable blend of amino acids, essential oils, vitamins, minerals, purines, pyrimidines, and complex organic extracts that aid in organic decomposition without producing odorous by-products. Other features and benefits include:

The foaming application visibly blankets the surface for even distribution

The micronutrient blend manages odour producing biological processes at the source

A powerful contact deodouriser provides immediate odour relief

No rinsing required

Environmentally friendly

Simple to use

Eliminates and controls noxious odours

Reduces clean up times and costs

Effective and long lasting results

Natural and biodegradable

Safe and non-toxic

Eliminating waste and retail odours

The foaming odour neutraliser range is suitable for a range of odour types:

Landfill odours

Transfer station odours

Compost operations

Recycling centre odours

Wastewater and solid waste odours

Commercial properties

Apartments and hotels

Restaurants and Retail stores

Tipping floors and pits

Driveways and loading areas

Garbage and compactor rooms

Haulage vehicles

Pond and lagoon odours

Solid waste odours

Leachate and Sludge odours

BioStreme 111F Foaming Odour Neutraliser is completely safe to handle and use, and employs no enzymes, bacteria or hazardous chemicals.