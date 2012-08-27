Logo
Detail of food grade commercial flooring
Detail of brewery with food grade flooring
Detail of food bucket on top of food grade flooring
Interior of industrial kitchen with food grade flooring
Flowfresh food-grade floors 5
Interior of food processing factory with green food grade flooring
Man pushing commercial food trolley into cool room
Interior of healthcare operating room with blue resin-based flooring
Flowfresh: HACCP Food-Grade Flooring

Last Updated on 27 Aug 2012

Flowcrete presents the future of food-grade flooring with Flowfresh, our innovative, antimicrobial, HACCP International certified, gloss finish polyurethane flooring range.

Overview
Description

Flowfresh represents the future of food-grade flooring with innovative polyurethane resin flooring technology that delivers an antimicrobial, HACCP International certified, gloss or satin finish performance finish.

Flowfresh provides food grade flooring solutions

  • Flowfresh systems are designed to provide a hygienic surface for commercial kitchens in hotels, resorts and healthcare facilities
  • The HACCP Internationally certified range also provides solutions for a range of manufacturing sectors including Bakeries, Dairies, Breweries and Abattoirs.
  • The range of polyurethane systems provide bacterial resistance against common pathogens including E-coli, Listeria and Salmonella Typhi
  • Flowfresh systems are also suitable for use in other hygienic environments including the pharmaceutical and chemical industries

Gain peace-of-mind with antimicrobial protection with Flowfresh

  • Flowfresh features the Polygiene® antimicrobial agent which kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on the surface of the floor
  • Unlike chemically manufactured antimicrobial agents, Polygiene® provides a more environmental solution as it is derived from natural silver
  • The natural silver ion protection not only pro-actively kills bacteria on the surface of the floor, it inhibits the growth of bacteria, fungi, mould and mildew
  • Polygiene® stays active for the life of the floor system

Flowfresh features excellent performance benefits

  • The systems provide excellent chemical resistance against detergents, oil ingredients, caustic soda, sugar syrups, methanol and a variety of acids
  • Flowfresh has excellent abrasion resistance against impact, sustained foot and trolley traffic
  • Flowfresh is resistant to thaw and thermal fluctuations from -40°C to +120°C, making it suitable for cool rooms and cold storage
  • Slip resistance can be tailored to suit your facilities needs

The polyurethane flooring range also provides excellent aesthetic properties

  • With a new gloss-finish sealer, Flowfresh Sealer, appearance is improved
  • The gloss finish assists with cleaning, making the system easier to clean and maintain
  • The Flowfresh products are available in a range of bright, striking colours with smooth or textured profiles

Contact
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane Head Office Unit 2, 41 Deakin Street

07 3205 7115
Office AddressSydney, NSW

Sydney Office

02 4648 0397
Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Office

03 9578 5959
