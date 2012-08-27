Flowfresh: HACCP Food-Grade Flooring
Flowcrete presents the future of food-grade flooring with Flowfresh, our innovative, antimicrobial, HACCP International certified, gloss finish polyurethane flooring range.
Overview
Flowfresh represents the future of food-grade flooring with innovative polyurethane resin flooring technology that delivers an antimicrobial, HACCP International certified, gloss or satin finish performance finish.
Flowfresh provides food grade flooring solutions
- Flowfresh systems are designed to provide a hygienic surface for commercial kitchens in hotels, resorts and healthcare facilities
- The HACCP Internationally certified range also provides solutions for a range of manufacturing sectors including Bakeries, Dairies, Breweries and Abattoirs.
- The range of polyurethane systems provide bacterial resistance against common pathogens including E-coli, Listeria and Salmonella Typhi
- Flowfresh systems are also suitable for use in other hygienic environments including the pharmaceutical and chemical industries
Gain peace-of-mind with antimicrobial protection with Flowfresh
- Flowfresh features the Polygiene® antimicrobial agent which kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on the surface of the floor
- Unlike chemically manufactured antimicrobial agents, Polygiene® provides a more environmental solution as it is derived from natural silver
- The natural silver ion protection not only pro-actively kills bacteria on the surface of the floor, it inhibits the growth of bacteria, fungi, mould and mildew
- Polygiene® stays active for the life of the floor system
Flowfresh features excellent performance benefits
- The systems provide excellent chemical resistance against detergents, oil ingredients, caustic soda, sugar syrups, methanol and a variety of acids
- Flowfresh has excellent abrasion resistance against impact, sustained foot and trolley traffic
- Flowfresh is resistant to thaw and thermal fluctuations from -40°C to +120°C, making it suitable for cool rooms and cold storage
- Slip resistance can be tailored to suit your facilities needs
The polyurethane flooring range also provides excellent aesthetic properties
- With a new gloss-finish sealer, Flowfresh Sealer, appearance is improved
- The gloss finish assists with cleaning, making the system easier to clean and maintain
- The Flowfresh products are available in a range of bright, striking colours with smooth or textured profiles
Contact
