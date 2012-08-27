Flowfresh: HACCP Food-Grade Flooring

Flowfresh represents the future of food-grade flooring with innovative polyurethane resin flooring technology that delivers an antimicrobial, HACCP International certified, gloss or satin finish performance finish.

Flowfresh provides food grade flooring solutions

Flowfresh systems are designed to provide a hygienic surface for commercial kitchens in hotels, resorts and healthcare facilities

The HACCP Internationally certified range also provides solutions for a range of manufacturing sectors including Bakeries, Dairies, Breweries and Abattoirs.

The range of polyurethane systems provide bacterial resistance against common pathogens including E-coli, Listeria and Salmonella Typhi

Flowfresh systems are also suitable for use in other hygienic environments including the pharmaceutical and chemical industries



Gain peace-of-mind with antimicrobial protection with Flowfresh

Flowfresh features the Polygiene® antimicrobial agent which kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on the surface of the floor

Unlike chemically manufactured antimicrobial agents, Polygiene® provides a more environmental solution as it is derived from natural silver

The natural silver ion protection not only pro-actively kills bacteria on the surface of the floor, it inhibits the growth of bacteria, fungi, mould and mildew

Polygiene® stays active for the life of the floor system



Flowfresh features excellent performance benefits

The systems provide excellent chemical resistance against detergents, oil ingredients, caustic soda, sugar syrups, methanol and a variety of acids

Flowfresh has excellent abrasion resistance against impact, sustained foot and trolley traffic

Flowfresh is resistant to thaw and thermal fluctuations from -40°C to +120°C, making it suitable for cool rooms and cold storage

Slip resistance can be tailored to suit your facilities needs



The polyurethane flooring range also provides excellent aesthetic properties