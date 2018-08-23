Flo-Tank® modular underground tank system
The Atlantis Flo-Tank® is a structural lightweight modular tank system used to construct underground water storage for various applications. The modular nature of the system allows for the easy construction of tanks of any volume and can be designed to accommodate specific site conditions.
Overview
Applications:
- Infiltration / Absorption Tanks
- Rainwater Harvesting Tanks
- Stormwater Detention / Attenuation Tanks / O.S.D Onsite Detention
- Underground Stormwater Channels
- Underground Drainage
- Lightweight Structural Void Fill