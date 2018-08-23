Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Atlantis Water Management
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Flo-Tank® modular underground tank system
Flo-Tank® modular underground tank system

Flo-Tank® modular underground tank system

Last Updated on 23 Aug 2018

The Atlantis Flo-Tank® is a structural lightweight modular tank system used to construct underground water storage for various applications. The modular nature of the system allows for the easy construction of tanks of any volume and can be designed to accommodate specific site conditions.

Overview
Description

Atlantis Flo-Tank® Modular Tank System

The Atlantis Flo-Tank® is a structural lightweight modular tank system used to construct underground water storage for various applications. The modular nature of the system allows for the easy construction of tanks of any volume and can be designed to accommodate specific site conditions.

Applications:

  • Infiltration / Absorption Tanks
  • Rainwater Harvesting Tanks
  • Stormwater Detention / Attenuation Tanks / O.S.D Onsite Detention
  • Underground Stormwater Channels
  • Underground Drainage
  • Lightweight Structural Void Fill

Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

3/19-21 Gibbes Street

1300 382 838
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap