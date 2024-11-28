Atlantis Water Management

Quick Links
Atlantis Flo-Grid made from 100% recycled plastic for trafficable surface applications
The new Atlantis Flo-Grid is a heavy duty, durable and eco-friendly solution for permeable paving, raised walkways, and ...
Atlantis SPORTSDRY ensuring the perfect playing surface on sports fields
From efficient drainage during heavy rainfall to storing water for dry periods, this system ensures a perfect playing su...
Sustainability Awards
Dutch team to create temporary climate system in Dubai’s desert conditions
The Netherlands is set to deliver a pavilion that is more biotope than building at Dubai EXPO 2020.
Monash uni’s living wall installations aid its research into greener public spaces
A series of green wall installations surround Monash University’s refurbished Civil Engineering Hydraulics Laboratory—a ...
Tippet rise: Where flora, fauna, music, art & sustainability meet
Founded by artists and philanthropists Cathy and Peter Halstead, the Tippet Rise Art Center is shaped by a commitment to...