Atlantis Water Management
Flo-Cell® sub surface drainage cell
Last Updated on 23 Aug 2018

The Atlantis Flo-Cell® drainage system is an Atlantis flagship product invented and developed by the founder of the company in 1986.

Overview
Description

The product was developed to facilitate adding roof top gardens and planter boxes to building construction without adding heavy aggregate as drainage that placed severe limitations on the structural design of the building.

The product provided a structurally strong structure, highly effective drainage and lightweight properties that was so successful that the drainage cell became an landscaping industry standard. The Flo-Cell® is available in 3 different thickness including 20mm, 30mm and 52mm.

Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

3/19-21 Gibbes Street

1300 382 838
