Sinks by Schots Emporium

Schots have a wide range of sinks available in a traditional farmhouse or simple minimalist shapes to reflect your decor. Whether your style is country, minimalist cutting edge or contemporary, Schots have a sink for you.

The Belfast double sink is a versatile, striking addition to any kitchen. It can be left or right mounted into the kitchen cabinetry, made from heavy-duty fireclay and is available in white ceramic glaze. These sinks are kiln fired to 1200 degrees to fuse the glaze to the fireclay body to achieve a permeant bond, designed and handmade by master craftsman, Schots’ sinks will stand the test of time.

The Farmhouse single sink is a traditional, heavy-duty, fireclay sink that is acid and alkali resistant for long life. The Farmhouse features a fluted ribbed apron on one front with an interchangeable back showing a smooth flat face for a minimalist look.

The deep bowls allow for washing of large pots and pans, designed to withstand heavy use; the Farmhouse sink will give you many years of enjoyment.

We use Fine Fire Clay, a type of ceramic that is naturally dense clay, and after firing is extremely hard and durable. It can be shaped and moulded onto many different designs. Fine Fire Clay is kiln fired to very high temperatures which is what gives its strength, more so than standard ceramic. The final surface glazing is fused to the clay during this process, making it extremely durable. Our designs, based on traditional French and English designs, have expanded over the years to include Farmhouse and American Hampton style designs. We also now stock stainless steel mesh sink protectors, which can be used when washing up heavy cast iron pots and pans and will preserve the glaze finish from wear and tear.