Hyundai HDB330
Family Friendly Bidet from The Bidet Shop

Last Updated on 06 Aug 2013

Suitable for the whole family including junior family members

Overview
Description
The Hyundai HDB330 Bidet toilet seat is a family friendly Bidet by Hyundai. The HDB330 provides a "kids" button feature which will ensure a reduction of the water pressure, suitable for the junior family members while educating them in the importance of good personal hygiene from a young age.

The fixed arm on the Bidet offers a number of exciting functions:
  • 2 self cleaning nozzles with adjustable nozzle positions
  • Easy control panel with luxury button interface
  • Self Install
  • Anti-bacterial plastic - germ resistant plastics are used in the manufacturing of this product
  • Warm and cold massage
  • Feminine Cleanse
  • Soft Close Hydraulic Lid
  • Heated Seat
  • Kids function - activates the wash and dry cycles at reduced pressures
  • Deodoriser
  • Auto Wash - simple one button operation
  • Seat Sensor - only allows the Bidet to be operated when the seat is occupied
  • Sitz Bath
  • Bubble Cleansing - creates bubbles in the water for smooth, refreshing and tidy cleansing
Of course you can expect twin nozzles, heated seat and warm water, but in addition you can utilise the bubble cleansing option which gives a mix of water and bubbles for a smooth wash. It also has a Sitz Bath action which allows the nozzle to move forwards and backwards providing a relaxing and enjoyable wash.
Hyundai HDB330 Brochure

766.69 KB

Display AddressSouthport, QLD

Locked Bag

1800 243 387
