Family Friendly Bidet from The Bidet Shop
Last Updated on 06 Aug 2013
Suitable for the whole family including junior family members
Overview
Description
The Hyundai HDB330 Bidet toilet seat is a family friendly Bidet by Hyundai. The HDB330 provides a "kids" button feature which will ensure a reduction of the water pressure, suitable for the junior family members while educating them in the importance of good personal hygiene from a young age.
The fixed arm on the Bidet offers a number of exciting functions:
The fixed arm on the Bidet offers a number of exciting functions:
- 2 self cleaning nozzles with adjustable nozzle positions
- Easy control panel with luxury button interface
- Self Install
- Anti-bacterial plastic - germ resistant plastics are used in the manufacturing of this product
- Warm and cold massage
- Feminine Cleanse
- Soft Close Hydraulic Lid
- Heated Seat
- Kids function - activates the wash and dry cycles at reduced pressures
- Deodoriser
- Auto Wash - simple one button operation
- Seat Sensor - only allows the Bidet to be operated when the seat is occupied
- Sitz Bath
- Bubble Cleansing - creates bubbles in the water for smooth, refreshing and tidy cleansing