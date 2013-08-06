Family Friendly Bidet from The Bidet Shop

The fixed arm on the Bidet offers a number of exciting functions:

2 self cleaning nozzles with adjustable nozzle positions

Easy control panel with luxury button interface

Self Install

Anti-bacterial plastic - germ resistant plastics are used in the manufacturing of this product

Warm and cold massage

Feminine Cleanse

Soft Close Hydraulic Lid

Heated Seat

Kids function - activates the wash and dry cycles at reduced pressures

Deodoriser

Auto Wash - simple one button operation

Seat Sensor - only allows the Bidet to be operated when the seat is occupied

Sitz Bath

Bubble Cleansing - creates bubbles in the water for smooth, refreshing and tidy cleansing

Thetoilet seat is a family friendly Bidet by Hyundai. The HDB330 provides a "kids" button feature which will ensure a reduction of the water pressure, suitable for the junior family members while educating them in the importance of good personal hygiene from a young age.Of course you can expect twin nozzles, heated seat and warm water, but in addition you can utilise the bubble cleansing option which gives a mix of water and bubbles for a smooth wash. It also has a Sitz Bath action which allows the nozzle to move forwards and backwards providing a relaxing and enjoyable wash.