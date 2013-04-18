Exposure, Promotion and Merchandising with SI Brand from SI Retail
Last Updated on 18 Apr 2013
Bright, vibrant and captivating your audience, SI Brand Promotional Product helps you stand out from the crowd.
Overview
Attractive, visually captivating Promotional Products from SI Brand offer attractive and customise branding solutions to highlight your business from the rest.
Successful promotional products integrated Australia-wide
Almost 40 years ago, Ron Fuller, the founder of SI Retail had an idea that would change the face of point-of-sale displays forever: End-Sign™. This promotional sign was an instant success and is an icon that is seen on storefronts everywhere across Australia. Today SI Retail has expanded its range of products but still customise end-signs, flybanners and signboards.
High quality vivid brand promotional products include:
- Banner stands
- Bunting
- End-Sign Point of Sale Flags
- FlyBanners
- Pop It Up Display
- Sign Boards
- Event tents
Leading industry innovation with X-GLOO branded event tent
- Highly suitable for indoor or outdoor events and tradeshows
- Multiple styles with a variety of add-ons to enhance your tent further for a completely individual appearance
- High mobile and easy to assemble, virtually ‘pop’ it up in a few minutes for an instant brand presence
Creating the ultimate promotional branding presence with a variety of eye catching visual solutions, the SI Brand range can be cohesively mixed and matched together to suit your needs.