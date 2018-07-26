Enzyme Floor Maintainer - Keeps floors clean and non-slip

Grip Guard anti-slip treatment microscopically modifies the pore structure of tile and stone to enhance the slip resistance of floors. This tread pattern must be kept free of contaminants to retain optimal slip resistance. Grip Guard Enzyme Floor Maintainer/Cleaners revolutionising floor maintenance in daycare centres, hotels, commercial kitchens, resorts, food manufacturing, as well as in homes.

Grip Guard Enzyme Floor Maintainer contains pure enzymes that are highly effective at biodegrading proteins such as grease, animal fats, mould, bacteria, food waste, viruses and other organic matter. All these contaminants are made up of proteins that are broken down by the enzymes and then biodegraded into oxygen, carbon and water within minutes.

Grip Guard Enzyme Floor Maintainer is suitable for all hard floors: quarry tile, ceramics, concrete, brick, vinyl, laminate, sealed timber - all water safe surfaces. It is especially effective in kitchens, restrooms, showers, and food processing areas where heavy contamination is likely to occur.

Grip Guard Enzyme Floor Maintainer is an 'apply and let dry’ application that needs no scrubbing, brushing, or rinsing, saving time and making it a cost effective cleaning solution. Contaminants are eliminated leaving floors clean and streak free. Grip Guard Enzyme Floor Maintainer eradicates organic material so there is nowhere for bacteria to grow!