Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
General Mat Company
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Environmentally friendly Entrance Mats developed from reclaimed recycling
High quality matting for indoor and outdoor applications
Developed UV resistant and anti static
Strong thick matting for spill control
Environmentally friendly Entrance Mats developed from reclaimed recycling
High quality matting for indoor and outdoor applications
Developed UV resistant and anti static
Strong thick matting for spill control

Enviro Plus Diamond Weave No. 2202 Entrance Mats from General Mat Company

Last Updated on 28 Feb 2013

Entrance matting is anti-static and UV resistant mats suitable for indoor and outdoor applications.

Overview
Description
Developed sustainably using recycled PET carpet and tyre rubber backing, Enviro Plus Diamond Weave No. 2202 offers a environmentally sound solution to entrance matting protection.

Entrance Matting Features
  • Helps remove dampness and finer particles of dirt while protecting floors
  • Ideal for use as a Wiper Mat in a three mat entrance system
  • Effective spill control and protection system at water fountains, break rooms, hallways and many more interior positions
  • Strong UV resilient carpet face and anti-static composition
Mat Specifications
  • Diverse for both indoor and outdoor entrance matting
  • Composed of 100% recycled PET
  • Strong non-woven needle punched construction
  • Attractive and classic Diamond Weave face pattern design
  • Strong 6.5mm thickness
  • 89% of total product weight (76% post-consumer, 13% post industrial) of recycled materials
  • Durable edges with either vinyl or applicable for recesses
  • Available in two colours Black Smoke and Southern Pine
Ensuring high quality products with remarkable performance, Enviro Plus Diamond Weave No. 2202 Entrance Mats and Mattings are backed with a 2 year conditional warranty.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Enviro Plus No. 2202

99.99 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGranville, NSW

Unit 5 40 George Street

02 9682 1999
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap