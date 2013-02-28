Enviro Plus Diamond Weave No. 2202 Entrance Mats from General Mat Company
Entrance matting is anti-static and UV resistant mats suitable for indoor and outdoor applications.
Overview
Description
Developed sustainably using recycled PET carpet and tyre rubber backing, Enviro Plus Diamond Weave No. 2202 offers a environmentally sound solution to entrance matting protection.
Entrance Matting Features
- Helps remove dampness and finer particles of dirt while protecting floors
- Ideal for use as a Wiper Mat in a three mat entrance system
- Effective spill control and protection system at water fountains, break rooms, hallways and many more interior positions
- Strong UV resilient carpet face and anti-static composition
- Diverse for both indoor and outdoor entrance matting
- Composed of 100% recycled PET
- Strong non-woven needle punched construction
- Attractive and classic Diamond Weave face pattern design
- Strong 6.5mm thickness
- 89% of total product weight (76% post-consumer, 13% post industrial) of recycled materials
- Durable edges with either vinyl or applicable for recesses
- Available in two colours Black Smoke and Southern Pine