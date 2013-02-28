Enviro Plus Diamond Weave No. 2202 Entrance Mats from General Mat Company

Entrance Matting

Features

Helps remove dampness and finer particles of dirt while protecting floors

Ideal for use as a Wiper Mat in a three mat entrance system

Effective spill control and protection system at water fountains, break rooms, hallways and many more interior positions

Strong UV resilient carpet face and anti-static composition

Mat Specifications

Diverse for both indoor and outdoor entrance matting

Composed of 100% recycled PET

Strong non-woven needle punched construction

Attractive and classic Diamond Weave face pattern design

Strong 6.5mm thickness

89% of total product weight (76% post-consumer, 13% post industrial) of recycled materials

Durable edges with either vinyl or applicable for recesses

Available in two colours Black Smoke and Southern Pine

Developed sustainably using recycled PET carpet and tyre rubber backing, Enviro Plus Diamond Weave No. 2202 offers a environmentally sound solution to entrance matting protection.Ensuring high quality products with remarkable performance, Enviro Plus Diamond Weave No. 2202 Entrance Mats and Mattings are backed with a 2 year conditional warranty.