Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Real Flame Logo
Real Flame
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Real Flame Element Double Sided
Real Flame Element Double Sided Dark
Real Flame Element Double Sided
Real Flame Element Double Sided Dark

Element Double Sided

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

The Element Double Sided elevates your home with double the viewing pleasure, offering unmatched ambiance and redefining contemporary interior design. This fireplace creates an impressive visual display from all angles, pushing the boundaries of modern design.

  • Product checkMultiple Media Options
  • Product checkFlexible Installation
  • Product checkAdvanced Control & High Efficiency
Overview
Description

The Element Double Sided will elevate your home with double the viewing pleasure. Allowing unsurpassed ambiance in any space that has been designed to push the boundaries of contemporary interior design. Created to defy the conventional standards of interior design, the Element Double Sided is modern design redefined. A fireplace that creates an impressive visual display from all angles in a room.

Features & benefits:

  • Multiple media options - Driftwood, redgum or pebbles on black diamond glass
  • Power balanced flue allows total flexibility during installation in two storey homes, apartments and commercial projects
  • Control using either programmable Remote Control or Wi-Fi app
  • Up to 4.6 star energy rating to keep your bills low

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Element Double Sided Brochure

1001.25 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

8 Lakeview Drive

1300 554 155
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap