Element Double Sided
Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025
The Element Double Sided elevates your home with double the viewing pleasure, offering unmatched ambiance and redefining contemporary interior design. This fireplace creates an impressive visual display from all angles, pushing the boundaries of modern design.
- Multiple Media Options
- Flexible Installation
- Advanced Control & High Efficiency
Overview
The Element Double Sided will elevate your home with double the viewing pleasure. Allowing unsurpassed ambiance in any space that has been designed to push the boundaries of contemporary interior design. Created to defy the conventional standards of interior design, the Element Double Sided is modern design redefined. A fireplace that creates an impressive visual display from all angles in a room.
Features & benefits:
- Multiple media options - Driftwood, redgum or pebbles on black diamond glass
- Power balanced flue allows total flexibility during installation in two storey homes, apartments and commercial projects
- Control using either programmable Remote Control or Wi-Fi app
- Up to 4.6 star energy rating to keep your bills low