Elegant Electric Fireplaces from Jetmaster
Last Updated on 10 Sep 2013
Electric fires give an architectural feel to any room as well as providing atmosphere
Overview
Description
Jetmaster provide a range of electric fireplaces that bring style, warmth and ambience to any home.
Spiro Curve Electric Fires use energy efficient led lighting
- Modern mirror glass panels that are curved and tinted
- Surface mounted and simple to install
- The colour filters provide a variety of visuals
- Multi functional remote control included
- Flames can be produced with heat setting
- 750W/1500W power choice is available with the centrifugal fans
Electric fireplaces from Jetmaster can be used in most residential applications.
Contact
Display AddressArncliffe, NSW
10 Martin Ave1300 538 627
Postal AddressNSW02 9597 7222
Postal AddressQLD02 9597 7222
Postal AddressSA02 9597 7222
Postal AddressVIC02 9597 7222
Postal AddressWA02 9597 7222