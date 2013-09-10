Elegant Electric Fireplaces from Jetmaster

Jetmaster provide a range of electric fireplaces that bring style, warmth and ambience to any home.



Spiro Curve Electric Fires use energy efficient led lighting

Modern mirror glass panels that are curved and tinted

Surface mounted and simple to install

The colour filters provide a variety of visuals

Multi functional remote control included

Flames can be produced with heat setting

750W/1500W power choice is available with the centrifugal fans

Electric fireplaces from Jetmaster can be used in most residential applications.