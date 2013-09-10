Logo
Dynamic Electric Heating Fireplaces
Elegant Electric Fireplaces from Jetmaster

Last Updated on 10 Sep 2013

Electric fires give an architectural feel to any room as well as providing atmosphere

Overview
Description

Jetmaster provide a range of electric fireplaces that bring style, warmth and ambience to any home.

Spiro Curve Electric Fires use energy efficient led lighting

  • Modern mirror glass panels that are curved and tinted
  • Surface mounted and simple to install
  • The colour filters provide a variety of visuals
  • Multi functional remote control included
  • Flames can be produced with heat setting
  • 750W/1500W power choice is available with the centrifugal fans

Electric fireplaces from Jetmaster can be used in most residential applications.

Contact
Display AddressArncliffe, NSW

10 Martin Ave

1300 538 627
Postal AddressNSW

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressQLD

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressSA

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressVIC

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressWA

02 9597 7222
