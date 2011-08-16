Logo
Elegant CASF Next Stone™ Stone Surfaces for Kitchens and Bar Tops from Next Surfaces
Last Updated on 16 Aug 2011

Next Stone™ is an engineered stone of kitchen benchtops, bar tops and other high traffic areas

Overview
Description

Next Stone™ is stain and scratch resistant, making it perfect for high use areas such as kitchens. Next Stone™ combines the beauty of natural stone with the practicalities of an engineered material.

High performance engineered stone for hygienic surfaces

  • Manufactured from the highest quality raw ingredients for long-term durability
  • Easy to clean with just a damp cloth and soapy water
  • Backed by a 7 year product warranty

Strong and versatile surfaces with minimal maintenance

  • Next Stone™ contains up to 92% pure quartz and 8% resin for strength and longevity
  • Choose from a wide range of custom colours to match your decor
  • Custom sheet thickness and sheet sizes available

The CASF Next Stone™ Stone Surfaces provide an attractive, durable and practical solution to your stone surface requirements.

Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW

Unit 3 / 208 Walters Road

1300 795 044
