Elegant CASF Next Stone™ Stone Surfaces for Kitchens and Bar Tops from Next Surfaces
Last Updated on 16 Aug 2011
Next Stone™ is an engineered stone of kitchen benchtops, bar tops and other high traffic areas
Overview
Description
Next Stone™ is stain and scratch resistant, making it perfect for high use areas such as kitchens. Next Stone™ combines the beauty of natural stone with the practicalities of an engineered material.
High performance engineered stone for hygienic surfaces
- Manufactured from the highest quality raw ingredients for long-term durability
- Easy to clean with just a damp cloth and soapy water
- Backed by a 7 year product warranty
Strong and versatile surfaces with minimal maintenance
- Next Stone™ contains up to 92% pure quartz and 8% resin for strength and longevity
- Choose from a wide range of custom colours to match your decor
- Custom sheet thickness and sheet sizes available
The CASF Next Stone™ Stone Surfaces provide an attractive, durable and practical solution to your stone surface requirements.