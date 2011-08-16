Elegant CASF Next Stone™ Stone Surfaces for Kitchens and Bar Tops from Next Surfaces

Next Stone™ is stain and scratch resistant, making it perfect for high use areas such as kitchens. Next Stone™ combines the beauty of natural stone with the practicalities of an engineered material.



High performance engineered stone for hygienic surfaces

Manufactured from the highest quality raw ingredients for long-term durability

Easy to clean with just a damp cloth and soapy water

Backed by a 7 year product warranty

Strong and versatile surfaces with minimal maintenance

Next Stone™ contains up to 92% pure quartz and 8% resin for strength and longevity

Choose from a wide range of custom colours to match your decor

Custom sheet thickness and sheet sizes available

The CASF Next Stone™ Stone Surfaces provide an attractive, durable and practical solution to your stone surface requirements.

