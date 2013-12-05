Elastomeric Protective Wall Coatings from Astec Paints
Last Updated on 05 Dec 2013
Overview
Unlike normal paint, Astec elastomeric wall coatings maintain elasticity with time to easily bridge cracks during initial application that remain bridged throughout the worst ravages of cold winters and hot humid summers.
Wall coatings for Australian conditions
Astec products protect a building from premature masonry failures by preventing the ingress of water, chloride irons, (salts), and environmental gases such as, (So2 and Co2) which expose concrete and it’s reinforcement to potentially destructive effects.
Increased durability and coating life expectancy
Heat and moisture accelerate the degradation of exterior coatings and decrease their durability.
- Energy Star elastomeric coatings have increased durability and life expectancy
- After exposure to 2800hrs of UVB 313/Moisture testing, in accordance to ASTM G53-96 Astec products remained un-changed, a performance increase of more than 400% when compared to a standard exterior acrylic
Membranes for dimensionally unstable masonry substrates must have long-term low temperature flexibility. Astec Elastomeric Wall coating have a Low Temperature Flexibility Down To -20ºC. They are plasticizer free and derive their elasticity from a unique combination of special composition, molecular weight, and cross linking, making them flexible over extended periods of time.
Key Properties and benefits:
- High Solar Reflectivity in dark colours (Energy Star Products Only)
- Excellent Crack Bridging
- Excellent elongation
- Resistance to Co2
- Resistance to Chloride Irons (Seafront)
- Energy efficient (Energy Star Products Only)
- Cooler internal building temperatures (Energy Star Products Only)
- Plasticizer free, (internally plasticized)
- Outstanding elastic recovery
- Low temperate flexibility to -20ºC
- Low V.O.C., Low odour
- Excellent resistance to alkali and efflorescence