Efficient Turnstiles and Control Pillars from Magnetic Automation

Innovative turnstiles designed to effectively control pedestrian access

Passage frequency rates are from 15 to 20 people per minute

May be used for both single and bi directional pedestrian access

Risk Assessed model turnstile features a cylindrical cage with electronic mechanical locking system

Turnstiles may be activated from card readers and remote devices

MPP tri-arm design has bi-directional capabilities, ideal for high volume traffic

Reduce pedestrian tailgating with the tri-arm feature

Units have the option of attaching a dropdown bar feature

Range includes MPP Pedestrian Pivot Barriers and MPS Pedestrian Swing gates

Practical and durable Control Pillars ensure safe and controlled vehicle access

Operating height of the unit is perfect for cars and adjustable for trucks

Access control unit may be installed in the aluminium front plate according to customer needs

Magnetic Automation manufacture dependable control access points ensuring adequate security and reliable performance in restricted areas.Magnetic Automation’s controlled access solutions are ideal for secure buildings, stadiums and car parks, providing perfect for all your industrial security requirements.