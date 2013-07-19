Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Magnetic Automation Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Fully Risk Assessed Turnstile
Control Pillar with Security Camera
Durable Half Height Turnstile
Control Pillar with Access Control
Fully Risk Assessed Turnstile
Control Pillar with Security Camera
Durable Half Height Turnstile
Control Pillar with Access Control

Efficient Turnstiles and Control Pillars from Magnetic Automation

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2013

Effective and secure control pillars and turnstiles from Magnetic Automation

Overview
Description
Magnetic Automation manufacture dependable control access points ensuring adequate security and reliable performance in restricted areas.

Innovative turnstiles designed to effectively control pedestrian access
Full height turnstiles control areas in perimeter locations outside a principal building

  • Passage frequency rates are from 15 to 20 people per minute
  • May be used for both single and bi directional pedestrian access
  • Risk Assessed model turnstile features a cylindrical cage with electronic mechanical locking system
  • Turnstiles may be activated from card readers and remote devices
Half Height turnstiles control pedestrian access in low security areas

  • MPP tri-arm design has bi-directional capabilities, ideal for high volume traffic
  • Reduce pedestrian tailgating with the tri-arm feature
  • Units have the option of attaching a dropdown bar feature
  • Range includes MPP Pedestrian Pivot Barriers and MPS Pedestrian Swing gates

Practical and durable Control Pillars ensure safe and controlled vehicle access
  • Operating height of the unit is perfect for cars and adjustable for trucks
  • Access control unit may be installed in the aluminium front plate according to customer needs
Magnetic Automation’s controlled access solutions are ideal for secure buildings, stadiums and car parks, providing perfect for all your industrial security requirements.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Control Pillars from Magnetic Automation

904.25 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Perimeter Security from Magnetic Automation

4.41 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Victoria 38 Metrolink Circuit

03 9339 2900
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Victoria Office 14A Tullamarine Park Rd

03 9339 2900
Postal AddressSeven Hills, NSW

New South Wales Unit 1/24 Prince William Drive

1300 364 864
Postal AddressLoganholme, QLD

Queensland Unit 2 8 Riverland Drive

1300 364 864
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 2 27 Townsend Street

1300 364 864
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap