Efficient Turnstiles and Control Pillars from Magnetic Automation
Last Updated on 19 Jul 2013
Effective and secure control pillars and turnstiles from Magnetic Automation
Magnetic Automation manufacture dependable control access points ensuring adequate security and reliable performance in restricted areas.
Innovative turnstiles designed to effectively control pedestrian access
Full height turnstiles control areas in perimeter locations outside a principal building
Practical and durable Control Pillars ensure safe and controlled vehicle access
- Passage frequency rates are from 15 to 20 people per minute
- May be used for both single and bi directional pedestrian access
- Risk Assessed model turnstile features a cylindrical cage with electronic mechanical locking system
- Turnstiles may be activated from card readers and remote devices
- MPP tri-arm design has bi-directional capabilities, ideal for high volume traffic
- Reduce pedestrian tailgating with the tri-arm feature
- Units have the option of attaching a dropdown bar feature
- Range includes MPP Pedestrian Pivot Barriers and MPS Pedestrian Swing gates
Practical and durable Control Pillars ensure safe and controlled vehicle access
- Operating height of the unit is perfect for cars and adjustable for trucks
- Access control unit may be installed in the aluminium front plate according to customer needs
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC
Victoria 38 Metrolink Circuit03 9339 2900
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC
Victoria Office 14A Tullamarine Park Rd03 9339 2900
Postal AddressSeven Hills, NSW
New South Wales Unit 1/24 Prince William Drive1300 364 864
Postal AddressLoganholme, QLD
Queensland Unit 2 8 Riverland Drive1300 364 864
Postal AddressMalaga, WA
Western Australia Unit 2 27 Townsend Street1300 364 864