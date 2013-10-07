Efficient Slow Burning Wood Heaters
Last Updated on 07 Oct 2013
Slow efficient burning with low emissions, Wood Heaters warm homes and are environmental.
Overview
The Jetmaster range of Wood Heaters is perfect for fireplace conversions. Generous warmth with maximum efficiency while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the comprehensive range includes freestanding, double sided and in built models.
High efficiency with freestanding Quadrafire Millenium 5700 Step Top
- Hard wearing steel firebox for longer lasting reliability
- Simple to maintain with easy ash removal system
- Integrated with patented 4 point Advanced Combustion Technology
- Exceptional efficiency of 67%, low emissions at 2.9gms/kg and maximum burn time of 21 hours
- Effectively heats spaces of up to 350 square meters
- Highlighting your homes with an attractive Step Top design
Kemlan C24 Classic fully shielded firebox with natural convection
- Highest quality cast iron top and 6mm welded steel firebox for a robust design
- Ensured quality reassurance with Jetmaster 10 year warranty
- Full convection heat shield system effectively circulates warm air
- Premium 68% efficiency rapidly heats areas up to 240 square meters
- Environmental with cleaner burning1.4gms/kg for a responsible heating solution
- Creating atmosphere with a large glass viewing area and pre-heated primary air wash system
- Easy operation with one slide control and optional 3 speed fan
- Firebrick lined base retains heat within the ash bed for longer burn times
Powerful 21.6kw Kemlan XL heating 230-320 square meters
- Outstanding 61% efficiency with an average of 2.0gms/kg in clean emissions
- Robust design with firebrick lined floor with ceramic sides and baffle plate
- Incorporated with 8mm steel back plate for durability
- Broad ceramic viewing glass and primary airwash system to continuously maintain a clean fire view
- Available in black and charcoal with options for metallic black or titanium
- Manufactured in Australia with compliance to stringent AS 2918 and AS 4013 standards
- Delivered with 10 year warranty
Flush wall insert Quadrafire Voyageur Grand fireplace for existing or new builds
- 62% efficiency with 2.0gms/kg emission
- High performance heating of up to 200 square meters
- Compatible with log sizes of 56cm and designed with standard fan kit
- Attractive design to be easily installed flush into the wall
Sensational warmth and design, Jetmaster Wood Heaters offer energy efficiency and low emissions for your home. With over 30 years of expertise, Jetmaster’s dedicated team can help you select the right fireplace for your home.
Downloads
Contact
10 Martin Ave1300 538 627