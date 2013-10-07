Efficient Slow Burning Wood Heaters

The Jetmaster range of Wood Heaters is perfect for fireplace conversions. Generous warmth with maximum efficiency while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the comprehensive range includes freestanding, double sided and in built models.



High efficiency with freestanding Quadrafire Millenium 5700 Step Top

Hard wearing steel firebox for longer lasting reliability

Simple to maintain with easy ash removal system

Integrated with patented 4 point Advanced Combustion Technology

Exceptional efficiency of 67%, low emissions at 2.9gms/kg and maximum burn time of 21 hours

Effectively heats spaces of up to 350 square meters

Highlighting your homes with an attractive Step Top design

Kemlan C24 Classic fully shielded firebox with natural convection

Highest quality cast iron top and 6mm welded steel firebox for a robust design

Ensured quality reassurance with Jetmaster 10 year warranty

Full convection heat shield system effectively circulates warm air

Premium 68% efficiency rapidly heats areas up to 240 square meters

Environmental with cleaner burning1.4gms/kg for a responsible heating solution

Creating atmosphere with a large glass viewing area and pre-heated primary air wash system

Easy operation with one slide control and optional 3 speed fan

Firebrick lined base retains heat within the ash bed for longer burn times

Powerful 21.6kw Kemlan XL heating 230-320 square meters

Outstanding 61% efficiency with an average of 2.0gms/kg in clean emissions

Robust design with firebrick lined floor with ceramic sides and baffle plate

Incorporated with 8mm steel back plate for durability

Broad ceramic viewing glass and primary airwash system to continuously maintain a clean fire view

Available in black and charcoal with options for metallic black or titanium

Manufactured in Australia with compliance to stringent AS 2918 and AS 4013 standards

Delivered with 10 year warranty

Flush wall insert Quadrafire Voyageur Grand fireplace for existing or new builds

62% efficiency with 2.0gms/kg emission

High performance heating of up to 200 square meters

Compatible with log sizes of 56cm and designed with standard fan kit

Attractive design to be easily installed flush into the wall

Sensational warmth and design, Jetmaster Wood Heaters offer energy efficiency and low emissions for your home. With over 30 years of expertise, Jetmaster’s dedicated team can help you select the right fireplace for your home.