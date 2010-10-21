Ecolo Provides Solutions for Odour Control and Removal

Odour Control Systems (Australia) Pty Ltd was established in 1988. They offer complete odour control solutions and services.



OCR distribute Ecolo, a flexible smell removal system designed to solve differing odour conditions in commercial, industrial and residential environments.



Features Of Ecolo Odour Elimination

Ecolo from Odour Control Systems Australia gets to the source of odours; it eliminates decomposing molecules causing offensive smells rather than creating a mask for the odour. Some other features include:

Consists of biodegradable essential oils

Small, unobtrusive fittings

Inspection and assessment of facilities by trained technicians

Range of solutions for odour neutralisation

Customised solution formulated for area conditions

Low disruption installation

Monitored sites to ensure system is effective

Benefits of Ecolo Odour Control Systems from OCS

Ecolo enables the elimination of bad smells in problem areas, allowing cleaner air of a higher quality. Some other benefits include:

Long term solution to odours

Eliminate bad smell complaints of patrons or residents

Option for technicians to service and clean system

Environmentally friendly

Applications of Ecolo Smell Removal Solutions

Ecolo provides an odour-free environment for a variety of places including apartments, kitchens, factories and work sites. Some applications include: