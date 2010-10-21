Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Odour Control Systems Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Ecolo Provides Customised Solutions for the Elimination of Offensive Smells and Odours
Ecolo Provides Customised Solutions for the Elimination of Offensive Smells and Odours

Ecolo Provides Solutions for Odour Control and Removal

Last Updated on 21 Oct 2010

Odour Control Systems (Australia) Pty Ltd was established in 1988. They offer complete odour control solutions and services.

Overview
Description

Odour Control Systems (Australia) Pty Ltd was established in 1988. They offer complete odour control solutions and services.

OCR distribute Ecolo, a flexible smell removal system designed to solve differing odour conditions in commercial, industrial and residential environments.

Features Of Ecolo Odour Elimination
Ecolo from Odour Control Systems Australia gets to the source of odours; it eliminates decomposing molecules causing offensive smells rather than creating a mask for the odour. Some other features include:

  • Consists of biodegradable essential oils
  • Small, unobtrusive fittings
  • Inspection and assessment of facilities by trained technicians
  • Range of solutions for odour neutralisation
  • Customised solution formulated for area conditions
  • Low disruption installation
  • Monitored sites to ensure system is effective

Benefits of Ecolo Odour Control Systems from OCS
Ecolo enables the elimination of bad smells in problem areas, allowing cleaner air of a higher quality. Some other benefits include:

  • Long term solution to odours
  • Eliminate bad smell complaints of patrons or residents
  • Range of solutions for odour neutralisation
  • Option for technicians to service and clean system
  • Environmentally friendly

Applications of Ecolo Smell Removal Solutions
Ecolo provides an odour-free environment for a variety of places including apartments, kitchens, factories and work sites. Some applications include:

  • Loading docks
  • Grease traps
  • Rubbish collection areas
  • Hoppers
  • Garbage chutes
  • Drains

Contact
Display AddressIslington, NSW

8-12 Power St

02 4961 6185
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap