Ecolo Provides Solutions for Odour Control and Removal
Last Updated on 21 Oct 2010
Odour Control Systems (Australia) Pty Ltd was established in 1988. They offer complete odour control solutions and services.
Overview
OCR distribute Ecolo, a flexible smell removal system designed to solve differing odour conditions in commercial, industrial and residential environments.
Features Of Ecolo Odour Elimination
Ecolo from Odour Control Systems Australia gets to the source of odours; it eliminates decomposing molecules causing offensive smells rather than creating a mask for the odour. Some other features include:
- Consists of biodegradable essential oils
- Small, unobtrusive fittings
- Inspection and assessment of facilities by trained technicians
- Range of solutions for odour neutralisation
- Customised solution formulated for area conditions
- Low disruption installation
- Monitored sites to ensure system is effective
Benefits of Ecolo Odour Control Systems from OCS
Ecolo enables the elimination of bad smells in problem areas, allowing cleaner air of a higher quality. Some other benefits include:
- Long term solution to odours
- Eliminate bad smell complaints of patrons or residents
- Option for technicians to service and clean system
- Environmentally friendly
Applications of Ecolo Smell Removal Solutions
Ecolo provides an odour-free environment for a variety of places including apartments, kitchens, factories and work sites. Some applications include:
- Loading docks
- Grease traps
- Rubbish collection areas
- Hoppers
- Garbage chutes
- Drains