Soft Touch Tapware
Time Flow Tap
Soft Touch Tapware
Time Flow Tap

Enware soft touch time flow tapware

Last Updated on 03 Sep 2015

For certain members of the community like the very young or the elderly, the pressure required to operate a time flow tap can often prove too much.

Overview
Description

For certain members of the community like the very young or the elderly, the pressure required to operate a time flow tap can often prove too much. Enware Australia offer the new TempoSoft range. This range requires two times less pressure to operate, compared to a traditional time flow tap.

An ideal solution for the following environments:

  • Early childhood centres
  • Schools
  • Aged care facilities
  • Public washrooms

A seamless and elegant design, the TempoSoft range provides excellent water and energy efficiency and has a WELS 6 Star rating combined with a set 7 second flow.

Features of the TempoSoft range include:

  • Automatic shut off water saving device
  • No manual contact with the tap after washing improves hygiene
  • Available in wall mounted and bench mounted models

When installed with a suitable basin, the TempoSoft taps are Accessible AS1428.1 compliant.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Soft Touch Time Flow

5.17 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCaringbah, NSW

Enware Australia Pty Ltd (NSW Head Office) 9 Endeavour Road Caringbah

1300 369 273
Postal AddressCaringbah, NSW

NSW 9 Endeavour Rd

8536 4000
Postal AddressPinkenba, QLD

Enware Australia PO box 44

07 3637 6700
Postal AddressMile End, SA

8 William St

8536 4000
Postal AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

Unit E 6, 63-85 Turner street

03 9550 0300
Postal AddressBibra Lake, WA

Unit 2 37 Discovery Drive

8536 4000
