Enware soft touch time flow tapware
Last Updated on 03 Sep 2015
Overview
For certain members of the community like the very young or the elderly, the pressure required to operate a time flow tap can often prove too much. Enware Australia offer the new TempoSoft range. This range requires two times less pressure to operate, compared to a traditional time flow tap.
An ideal solution for the following environments:
- Early childhood centres
- Schools
- Aged care facilities
- Public washrooms
A seamless and elegant design, the TempoSoft range provides excellent water and energy efficiency and has a WELS 6 Star rating combined with a set 7 second flow.
Features of the TempoSoft range include:
- Automatic shut off water saving device
- No manual contact with the tap after washing improves hygiene
- Available in wall mounted and bench mounted models
When installed with a suitable basin, the TempoSoft taps are Accessible AS1428.1 compliant.
