Enware soft touch time flow tapware

For certain members of the community like the very young or the elderly, the pressure required to operate a time flow tap can often prove too much. Enware Australia offer the new TempoSoft range. This range requires two times less pressure to operate, compared to a traditional time flow tap.

An ideal solution for the following environments:

Early childhood centres

Schools

Aged care facilities

Public washrooms



A seamless and elegant design, the TempoSoft range provides excellent water and energy efficiency and has a WELS 6 Star rating combined with a set 7 second flow.

Features of the TempoSoft range include:

Automatic shut off water saving device

No manual contact with the tap after washing improves hygiene

Available in wall mounted and bench mounted models



When installed with a suitable basin, the TempoSoft taps are Accessible AS1428.1 compliant.