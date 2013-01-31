Easy to Open Cabinet Overhead Flap Fittings from Häfele Australia

Logo
Last Updated on 31 Jan 2013

Designed for high wall cupboard storage, Overhead Cabinet Fittings are fast and easy to fit, safe and secure for the kitchen.

Overview
Description

Free flap is a hingeless stay flap fitting for all of the most common cabinet heights and flap weight combinations. The Free Flap stay flap fitting is in touch with the latest trends with regard to compactness and design. The fittings impress with their ease of operation. During development, Häfele placed a considerable amount of importance on having a slimline and minimalist design in order to create more space in the cabinet, and having an attractive appearance as a result.

Many different flap sizes in kitchens, bathrooms, offices and living areas can be equipped with Free flap. Another advantage of this flap fitting is its unique, minimal opening resistance.

Thanks to the multi-position function, which can be perfectly adjusted using the force adjusting facility, Free flap holds the flap in every position. The integrated finely-tuned soft closing system provides operating convenience.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Free Family Flap Brochure

5.82 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

5/15-17 Honeysuckle Drive

02 4921 0900
Display AddressLaunceston, TAS

40 Lindsay Street

03 6331 7106
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

8 Monterey Rd

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressKingston, ACT

71 Leichhardt Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressPyrmont, NSW

Sydney Design Centre 17-19 Pyrmont Bridge Road

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

39 Topham Road

02 4632 4000
Postal AddressLarapinta, QLD

30 Arc Place

07 3307 8900
Postal AddressAdelaide, SA

21 Chesser Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Design Centre Lvl 1, 75-77 Flinders lane

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

29-33 Juna Drive

03 9212 2000
