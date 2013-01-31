Easy to Open Cabinet Overhead Flap Fittings from Häfele Australia
Last Updated on 31 Jan 2013
Designed for high wall cupboard storage, Overhead Cabinet Fittings are fast and easy to fit, safe and secure for the kitchen.
Overview
Free flap is a hingeless stay flap fitting for all of the most common cabinet heights and flap weight combinations. The Free Flap stay flap fitting is in touch with the latest trends with regard to compactness and design. The fittings impress with their ease of operation. During development, Häfele placed a considerable amount of importance on having a slimline and minimalist design in order to create more space in the cabinet, and having an attractive appearance as a result.
Many different flap sizes in kitchens, bathrooms, offices and living areas can be equipped with Free flap. Another advantage of this flap fitting is its unique, minimal opening resistance.
Thanks to the multi-position function, which can be perfectly adjusted using the force adjusting facility, Free flap holds the flap in every position. The integrated finely-tuned soft closing system provides operating convenience.
Downloads
Contact
5/15-17 Honeysuckle Drive02 4921 0900
40 Lindsay Street03 6331 7106
8 Monterey Rd03 9212 2000
71 Leichhardt Street03 9212 2000
Sydney Design Centre 17-19 Pyrmont Bridge Road03 9212 2000
39 Topham Road02 4632 4000
30 Arc Place07 3307 8900
21 Chesser Street03 9212 2000
Melbourne Design Centre Lvl 1, 75-77 Flinders lane03 9212 2000
29-33 Juna Drive03 9212 2000