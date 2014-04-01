EUROWOOD Aluminium SLAT Louvres and Shutters

The Eurowood™ fixed aluminium louvre and shutters have been designed around the same principles of the Eurowood™ faluminium fencing and screening system “quick and easy assembly".

Aluminium louvres and shutters by EUROWOOD cost efficient designer finish screening systems

Two louvre frames, 51mm x 30mm slimline and 51mm sq frame

Two standard elliptical louvre sizes, 88mm and 100mm

Over 10 different fixed louvre sizes available for specialised work and commercial projects

Eurowood™ fixed and operable louvre systems are also available in a range of powder coat colours to meet your customers needs

Eurowood™ strives to offer their clients the best in designer products for a stylish design and finish to your indoor or outdoor louvre and shutter needs.