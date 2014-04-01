EUROWOOD Aluminium SLAT Louvres and Shutters
Last Updated on 01 Apr 2014
Make yourself a fixed or operable louvre in a fraction of the time with a tradesman’s quality finish.
Overview
Description
The Eurowood™ fixed aluminium louvre and shutters have been designed around the same principles of the Eurowood™ faluminium fencing and screening system “quick and easy assembly".
Aluminium louvres and shutters by EUROWOOD cost efficient designer finish screening systems
- Two louvre frames, 51mm x 30mm slimline and 51mm sq frame
- Two standard elliptical louvre sizes, 88mm and 100mm
- Over 10 different fixed louvre sizes available for specialised work and commercial projects
- Eurowood™ fixed and operable louvre systems are also available in a range of powder coat colours to meet your customers needs
Eurowood™ strives to offer their clients the best in designer products for a stylish design and finish to your indoor or outdoor louvre and shutter needs.