EUROWOOD Aluminium SLAT Louvres and Shutters
Last Updated on 01 Apr 2014

Make yourself a fixed or operable louvre in a fraction of the time with a tradesman’s quality finish.

Overview
Description

The Eurowood™ fixed aluminium louvre and shutters have been designed around the same principles of the Eurowood™ faluminium fencing and screening system “quick and easy assembly".

Aluminium louvres and shutters by EUROWOOD cost efficient designer finish screening systems

  • Two louvre frames, 51mm x 30mm slimline and 51mm sq frame
  • Two standard elliptical louvre sizes, 88mm and 100mm
  • Over 10 different fixed louvre sizes available for specialised work and commercial projects
  • Eurowood™ fixed and operable louvre systems are also available in a range of powder coat colours to meet your customers needs

Eurowood™ strives to offer their clients the best in designer products for a stylish design and finish to your indoor or outdoor louvre and shutter needs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Hometec Brochure

171.12 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hometec Catalogue

303.35 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hometec Shutters Fixed Information

203.92 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hometec Catalogue Drawing Information

585.88 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWynnum, QLD

PO Box 103

1800 888 765
