EL9000 Digital Door Lock: taking home security into tomorrow with Hafele Australia
Last Updated on 27 Mar 2017
Take your security to the next level with the EL9000. Password-protected touchscreen, Biometric finger print identification, RFID card access. This is a digital door lock that offers it all.
Overview
Want to protect your home and possessions? You can install another lockset or you can take your security to the next level with the EL9000 –TCS Digital Door Lock.
Install this smart innovation in your home today and you can be sure you’ll safeguard your tomorrow. The EL9000 –TCS uses future-proof technology little seen in Australia. But once you do see it, you’ll have to have it.
Biometric finger print identification. Password-protected touchscreen. RFID card access. This is a digital door lock that offers it all. Plus with intrusion warning and hacking prevention included as standard, you have a system that will transform your operational security.
It’s flexible too. EL9000 – TCS is quick and easy to install with a change of direction handle that suits almost any application or orientation.
There’s no place like home. It’s important you look after it. The EL9000 –TCS Digital Door Lock is available exclusively from Häfele. Ideal for doors with a thickness of 40-50 mm, backset 70 mm.
