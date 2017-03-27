Logo
EL9000 Digital Door Lock: taking home security into tomorrow with Hafele Australia
Last Updated on 27 Mar 2017

Take your security to the next level with the EL9000. Password-protected touchscreen, Biometric finger print identification, RFID card access. This is a digital door lock that offers it all.

Overview
Description

Want to protect your home and possessions? You can install another lockset or you can take your security to the next level with the EL9000 –TCS Digital Door Lock.
Install this smart innovation in your home today and you can be sure you’ll safeguard your tomorrow. The EL9000 –TCS uses future-proof technology little seen in Australia. But once you do see it, you’ll have to have it.

Biometric finger print identification. Password-protected touchscreen. RFID card access. This is a digital door lock that offers it all. Plus with intrusion warning and hacking prevention included as standard, you have a system that will transform your operational security.

It’s flexible too. EL9000 – TCS is quick and easy to install with a change of direction handle that suits almost any application or orientation.

There’s no place like home. It’s important you look after it. The EL9000 –TCS Digital Door Lock is available exclusively from Häfele. Ideal for doors with a thickness of 40-50 mm, backset 70 mm.

Contact
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

5/15-17 Honeysuckle Drive

02 4921 0900
Display AddressLaunceston, TAS

40 Lindsay Street

03 6331 7106
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

8 Monterey Rd

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressKingston, ACT

71 Leichhardt Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressPyrmont, NSW

Sydney Design Centre 17-19 Pyrmont Bridge Road

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

39 Topham Road

02 4632 4000
Postal AddressLarapinta, QLD

30 Arc Place

07 3307 8900
Postal AddressAdelaide, SA

21 Chesser Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Design Centre Lvl 1, 75-77 Flinders lane

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

29-33 Juna Drive

03 9212 2000
