DuraGrip Plus: Slip-resistant non-slip sealer for all floor types

DuraGrip Plus Anti-Slip Sealer can provides increased slip resistance to just about any floor surface, allowing property owners/managers to meet NCC, BCA and OH&S requirements. Unique additives give it excellent adhesion capabilities allowing it to be used on just about any floor surface. DuraGrip Plus non-slip sealer can achieve P3, P4 and even P5 slip ratings, making it ideal for a large range of applications.

This product is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and is suitable for increasing both both dry and wet slip resistance. DuraGrip Plus also protects floors from wear and tear and eliminates the need for continual cleaning and stripping.

DuraGrip Plus has been used extensively in the education, aged care, hospitality, healthcare, and industrial sectors as well as commercial and residential buildings.