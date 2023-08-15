Dulux Avista can help transform, protect and repair any concrete surfaces

1. Dulux Avista Concrete Sealer range protects concrete surfaces by providing a durable coating that makes it easier to clean and maintain the surface, while also producing a more attractive finish. The sealer works by blocking the pores of the concrete and providing a layer that helps prevent dirt ingress and can reduce colour fading. It comes in a gloss or semi-gloss finish. It can be used on both new and old surfaces.

2. Dulux Avista Resurfacing is a flexible and cost-effective option for transforming existing concrete surfaces to a new designer look. With a range of customisable colours, patterns and finishes to choose from, you can rejuvenate old, grey concrete for a fraction of the cost of concrete removal and replacement. Resurfacing is ideal for restoring tired looking concrete areas, driveways and paths, or complementing your new space with a fresh contemporary look.

3. Dulux Avista’s internal concrete flooring products provide a hard-wearing, seamless surface which gives great strength and durability with fantastic design flexibility. You can create floors to suit your every need – from that cutting-edge feature floor, to unique treatments for kitchens, entertainment areas, laundries, rumpus rooms and garages. Our epoxy products provide an easy to use and durable solid colour option, with a wide range of colours to choose from. Other possible finishes include using our Dulux Avista Waterbased Epoxy to create a stippled stone look, or our Decorative Flakes range which can be applied as a full or partial flake (terrazzo look). For a more premium finish there is also the Dulux Avista Natural Stone Look Flakes range.

4. Dulux Avista’s concrete repair products are used for filling cracks in concrete and for small to medium concrete repairs.

5. Wet concrete (or freshly laid "green concrete) can be coloured using Dulux Avista's Integral Colour (Colour Through) which is an oxide that is mixed in with the concrete to create full depth coloured concrete by colouring all the way through the slab. Alternatively, Colour Hardener can be used which is a coloured cement based powder that is hand cast over freshly poured concrete to both colour and harden the concrete surface. It can also be laid with a pattern either from a stencil or stamp mat.