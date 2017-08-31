Atkar DesignerWood Aluminium: Timber-look battens and cladding
Last Updated on 31 Aug 2017
Architectural range of non-combustible cladding that offer a designer look with the confidence of fire compliance. Developed to meet market requirements around fire compliance, our range includes a selection of non-combustible solutions with various finishes and profiles that are suitable for use in external and internal applications.
Overview
Architectural range of non-combustible claddings that offer a designer look with the confidence of fire compliance.
Developed to meet market requirements around fire compliance, our range includes a selection of non-combustible solutions with various finishes and profiles that are suitable for use in external and internal applications.
- Non-combustible substrates suitable for use at all heights
- Group 1 Fire Rated option
- Maintenance-free solutions
- Internal & external use
- Quick & easy install
- Designer finish options
DesignerWood Aluminium™
Timber look aluminium batten and cladding system
Beautiful and realistic, it is a lightweight, non-combustible and maintenance free alternative to timber or steel with a Group 1 Fire Rating. With a photo-realistic timber finish, most with a unique texture, it can be customised to suit any project.
Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.