Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Atkar Logo
Atkar Group
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Atkar Timber-look Cladding Building Exterior
Atkar Timber-Look Cladding Ceiling
Atkar Timber-look Cladding Dark Timber Exterior
Atkar Timber-Look Cladding Exterior with Glass Windows
Atkar Timber-Look Cladding Outdoor Greenery
Atkar Timber-Look Cladding White
Atkar Timber-look Cladding Building Exterior
Atkar Timber-Look Cladding Ceiling
Atkar Timber-look Cladding Dark Timber Exterior
Atkar Timber-Look Cladding Exterior with Glass Windows
Atkar Timber-Look Cladding Outdoor Greenery
Atkar Timber-Look Cladding White
|

Atkar DesignerWood Aluminium: Timber-look battens and cladding

Last Updated on 31 Aug 2017

Architectural range of non-combustible cladding that offer a designer look with the confidence of fire compliance. Developed to meet market requirements around fire compliance, our range includes a selection of non-combustible solutions with various finishes and profiles that are suitable for use in external and internal applications.

Overview
Description

Architectural range of non-combustible claddings that offer a designer look with the confidence of fire compliance.

Developed to meet market requirements around fire compliance, our range includes a selection of non-combustible solutions with various finishes and profiles that are suitable for use in external and internal applications.

  • Non-combustible substrates suitable for use at all heights
  • Group 1 Fire Rated option
  • Maintenance-free solutions
  • Internal & external use
  • Quick & easy install
  • Designer finish options

DesignerWood Aluminium™

Timber look aluminium batten and cladding system

Beautiful and realistic, it is a lightweight, non-combustible and maintenance free alternative to timber or steel with a Group 1 Fire Rating. With a photo-realistic timber finish, most with a unique texture, it can be customised to suit any project.

Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Atkar DesignerWood

947.05 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHallam, VIC

17 - 19 David Lee Road

1300 333 833
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap