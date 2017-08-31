Atkar DesignerWood Aluminium: Timber-look battens and cladding

Architectural range of non-combustible claddings that offer a designer look with the confidence of fire compliance.

Developed to meet market requirements around fire compliance, our range includes a selection of non-combustible solutions with various finishes and profiles that are suitable for use in external and internal applications.

Non-combustible substrates suitable for use at all heights

Group 1 Fire Rated option

Maintenance-free solutions

Internal & external use

Quick & easy install

Designer finish options



DesignerWood Aluminium™

Timber look aluminium batten and cladding system

Beautiful and realistic, it is a lightweight, non-combustible and maintenance free alternative to timber or steel with a Group 1 Fire Rating. With a photo-realistic timber finish, most with a unique texture, it can be customised to suit any project.

