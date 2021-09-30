Designer Jet® is a world class custom carpet technology for creating an infinite array of colours and bespoke designs you would never have thought possible in a carpet. It works by taking any striking pattern, drawing or image and using precision engineering to inject the dye into the carpet, offering a flexible, creative and performance driven carpet solution.

Available in a multitude of sizes and texture levels, Designer Jet® offers standard design options or complete custom carpet design solutions. Have a creation in mind? Submit your design to our design team or work with us to bring your vision to life. With short lead times and small minimum order quantities Designer Jet® is perfect for projects of any size and budget.

Features and benefits:

All Designer Jet ® carpets are independently rated contract heavy or extra heavy duty under the stringent performance guidelines of the Carpet Institute of Australia’s, Australian Carpet Classification Scheme.

With virtually limitless colour and design capability, let us make a carpet as unique as your project’s interior.

Fast Turnaround

Our in-house design team can help create your vision and the carpet can be produced in as little as 3 weeks from order.

Cost Effective



With zero design fees, smaller minimum order and price to suit any budget, Designer Jet® makes bespoke carpet a reality for any commercial interior.

Offering greater design flexibility than any other floor covering, carpet adds warmth and uses colour and texture to create a mood. Designer Jet® enhances this experience, tying a space together with purpose to tell a story, evoke an emotion, or guide the viewer where to look next. We are strong believers in building emotive connections between a space and its occupants and our Designer Jet® technology enables clients to express a narrative through their conceptual vision.

Contact us for any project enquiries, sample requests and custom design floor floods using this amazing technology.