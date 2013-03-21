Decorative translucent composite panels from Allplastics

Allplastics Engineering offers a range of Decorative Design Composite panels for interior and exterior applications. These composite panels are durable and come in several colours and surfaces giving your architectural projects an innovative and impressive finish.

Lightweight panels with excellent UV protection

AIR-board® PC UV is a sandwich style, lightweight constructed panel combined with a rigid translucent honeycomb core. This material has exceptional UV protected optical properties with good thermal insulation. Allplastics provide AIR-board® UV PC panels in:

AIR-board® UV PC CLEAR/ TRANSPARENT

AIR-board® UV PC COLOUR

AIR-board® UV PC FLUORESCENT

AIR-board® UV SATIN FINISH

AIR-board® UV PC METAL CORES

Custom Colours and Additional Surfaces are also possible for bigger projects

Unique design alternatives for a range of applications

The Design Composite clear-PEP® UV PC panels are high-tech composites which offers unique alternatives in many applications both indoors and outdoors. Available clear-PEP® UV PC panels:

clear-PEP® UV PC CLEAR/ TRANSPARENT

clear-PEP® UV PC COLOUR

clear-PEP® UV SATIN FINISH

clear-PEP® UV PC STAGE 40

Clear-PEP® UV PC STAGE 40 provides an ideal solution for applications such as hospitality and exhibition floors suitable to walk on. These panels have anti scratch and anti slip polycarbonate surface with load capacity up to 500 kg/sq m.