Decoflex Sports Systems by Rephouse

Rephouse supplies Decoflex™ sports rubber flooring which utilises polyurethane to provide heavy duty performance and anti slip surfaces.

Decoflex™ sports flooring is anti fatigue flooring for full playability and is environmentally safe to manufacture.

Multi purpose recycled rubber floors absorb sound and vibrations:

PVC and Halogen free

100% recycled elastic rubber base mat is available in a variety of thickness

Longer lasting performance with polyurethane wear coat and top coat



Rephouse sports flooring can be laid in both indoor and outdoor areas and is ideal for athletic tracks, softcourt sports flooring, assembly halls, commercial flooring and gymnasium floors.