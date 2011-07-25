Decoflex Sports Systems by Rephouse

Logo
Last Updated on 25 Jul 2011

Sports flooring using recycled rubber for quality cushioning and sound control in all sporting environments

Overview
Description

Rephouse supplies Decoflex™ sports rubber flooring which utilises polyurethane to provide heavy duty performance and anti slip surfaces.

Decoflex™ sports flooring is anti fatigue flooring for full playability and is environmentally safe to manufacture.

Multi purpose recycled rubber floors absorb sound and vibrations:

  • PVC and Halogen free
  • 100% recycled elastic rubber base mat is available in a variety of thickness
  • Longer lasting performance with polyurethane wear coat and top coat

Rephouse sports flooring can be laid in both indoor and outdoor areas and is ideal for athletic tracks, softcourt sports flooring, assembly halls, commercial flooring and gymnasium floors.

Contact
Churchill, QLD

65A Lobb St

07 3281 0088
