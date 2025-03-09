DecoWood: Timber-look aluminium

DecoWood timber-look finish for aluminium:

DecoWood is a textured woodgrain finish for a wide scope of aluminium applications. The two-step photo imaging process ensures absolute photographic precision which creates an environment of warmth and style.

DecoWood offers the natural beauty of timber combined with the ease and durability of aluminium to create a product that is extremely versatile. DecoWood is 50 percent more durable than standard powder coating and doesn’t require sanding, painting, staining, or oiling – making it the ideal alternative to timber building products.

DecoWood can be applied to any aluminium extrusion including the DECO architectural product range:

DecoDeck

DecoClad

DecoSlat

DecoBatten



Why choose DecoWood?