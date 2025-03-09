Logo
DECO Australia DecoWood Timber-Look Finish Aluminium Cladding
DECO Australia DecoWood Exterior Image of Residential Home with Tall Timber-Slatted Garage
DECO Australia DecoWood Exterior of Kookai Retail Store with Cladding
DECO Australia DecoWood Facade of Residential Home Using Balcony Screen and Garage Door
DECO Australia DecoWood Suspended Ceiling Beams with Integrated Lights in Commercial Museum Space
DECO Australia DecoWood Swimming Pool with Shelter Enclosing Sunloungers
DECO Australia DecoWood Timber Detailing with Black Steel
DecoWood: Timber-look aluminium

Last Updated on 09 Mar 2025

DecoWood is a textured woodgrain finish for aluminium windows, doors, decks, fences, screens, cladding, shutters, louvres, gates, facades and more. DecoWood offers the natural beauty of timber combined with the ease and durability of aluminium to create a product that is extremely versatile.

Overview
Description

DecoWood timber-look finish for aluminium:

DecoWood is a textured woodgrain finish for a wide scope of aluminium applications. The two-step photo imaging process ensures absolute photographic precision which creates an environment of warmth and style.

DecoWood offers the natural beauty of timber combined with the ease and durability of aluminium to create a product that is extremely versatile. DecoWood is 50 percent more durable than standard powder coating and doesn’t require sanding, painting, staining, or oiling – making it the ideal alternative to timber building products.

DecoWood can be applied to any aluminium extrusion including the DECO architectural product range:

  • DecoDeck
  • DecoClad
  • DecoSlat
  • DecoBatten

Why choose DecoWood?

  • No logging, no harmful greenhouse gases, and no worries recycling at the end of its life
  • Choose from 30 DecoWood timber grains and a range of different textures
  • Does not warp or rot like timber and is resistant to termites
  • Sustainable: Recyclable, No logging, no greenhouse gases
  • Low maintenance – no painting or staining required
  • Australian made and owned
  • Made from the highest quality materials available
  • Withstands harsh environmental conditions – marine grade powder coat
  • Fully complies with Australian and international quality standards

Downloads
DECO Product Catalogue

7.66 MB

Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

66-67 Airds Road

02 9603 1888
