DecoSlat: Aluminium slat fences and screens
Last Updated on 09 Mar 2025
DecoSlat aluminium slats are a multi-purpose slat system for screens, fences and gates. Made from lightweight aluminium and finished in the super durable and natural looking DecoWood® finish, you’ll never paint or stain a fence again. The easy-to-install “do-it-yourself” system allows for custom spacing between slats for extra security or privacy when needed.
Overview
DecoSlat aluminium slats are a multi-purpose slat system for screens, fences and gates. Made from lightweight aluminium and finished in the super durable and natural looking DecoWood® finish, you’ll never paint or stain a fence again.
The easy-to-install “do-it-yourself” system allows for custom spacing between slats for extra security or privacy when needed.
Decoslat has been tested to and complies with Australian Standards AS3837, AS1530.1, AS1530.3 and is 100% non-combustible, making it an excellent solution for bushfire-prone areas. The product also has a non-corrosive marine-grade finish and can be safely used in beachfront applications.
It is available in 30 DecoWood® finishes, 12 DecoVogue finishes as well as plain colours:
- Large range of slat sizes available
- Supplied in 6.5m lengths
- One-piece and two-piece systems available
- Accessories such as angles, channels, posts, corner stakes, colour-matched pop-rivets and end caps available