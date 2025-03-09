Logo
DecoSlat: Aluminium slat fences and screens

DecoSlat aluminium slats are a multi-purpose slat system for screens, fences and gates. Made from lightweight aluminium and finished in the super durable and natural looking DecoWood® finish, you’ll never paint or stain a fence again. The easy-to-install “do-it-yourself” system allows for custom spacing between slats for extra security or privacy when needed.

Overview
Description

DecoSlat aluminium slats are a multi-purpose slat system for screens, fences and gates. Made from lightweight aluminium and finished in the super durable and natural looking DecoWood® finish, you’ll never paint or stain a fence again.

The easy-to-install “do-it-yourself” system allows for custom spacing between slats for extra security or privacy when needed.

Decoslat has been tested to and complies with Australian Standards AS3837, AS1530.1, AS1530.3 and is 100% non-combustible, making it an excellent solution for bushfire-prone areas. The product also has a non-corrosive marine-grade finish and can be safely used in beachfront applications.

It is available in 30 DecoWood® finishes, 12 DecoVogue finishes as well as plain colours:

  • Large range of slat sizes available
  • Supplied in 6.5m lengths
  • One-piece and two-piece systems available
  • Accessories such as angles, channels, posts, corner stakes, colour-matched pop-rivets and end caps available

Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

66-67 Airds Road

02 9603 1888
