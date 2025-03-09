Logo
DECO Australia DecoSign Brisbane Trains Historic Educational Graphics
DECO Australia DecoSign Large Metal Sheet Graphic Logo Commercial Building Facade
DECO Australia DecoSign Navy Blue Train Station Wayfinding Sign on Brick Wall
DECO Australia DecoSign Orange Train Station Bench Sign
DECO Australia DecoSign Vinyard Signage Wooden Post
DecoSign: Durable aluminium signage solutions

Last Updated on 09 Mar 2025

DecoSign is a high-quality, lightweight, powder-coated aluminium signage solution that utilises sublimation technology to accurately transfer your chosen logo, design, or image onto the surface. Any high-resolution or custom graphic can be used to produce a long-lasting durable sign that is UV and chemical resistant.

Overview
Description

DecoSign is a high-quality, lightweight, powder-coated aluminium signage solution that utilises sublimation technology to accurately transfer your chosen logo, design, or image onto the surface. Any high-resolution or custom graphic can be used to produce a long-lasting durable sign that is UV and chemical resistant.

The use of super durable, class 2 powder coating ensures that Decosign is weatherproof and suitable for exterior applications. The range is also offered with anti-graffiti and matt (low glare) finishes to suit project requirements and ensure maximum durability. DecoSign is available in a range of sizes and thicknesses, and custom perforations, shapes or folded designs are also available.

Features and benefits:

  • Powder coated, weatherproof design
  • Supports printing across multiple panels
  • Custom sizes available
  • Range of finishes to suit your project
  • High resistance to chemicals, dirt, and grime
  • deal for a wide range of signage solutions including business signage, directional signage, and transport signage.

Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

66-67 Airds Road

02 9603 1888
