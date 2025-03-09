DecoSign: Durable aluminium signage solutions

DecoSign is a high-quality, lightweight, powder-coated aluminium signage solution that utilises sublimation technology to accurately transfer your chosen logo, design, or image onto the surface. Any high-resolution or custom graphic can be used to produce a long-lasting durable sign that is UV and chemical resistant.

The use of super durable, class 2 powder coating ensures that Decosign is weatherproof and suitable for exterior applications. The range is also offered with anti-graffiti and matt (low glare) finishes to suit project requirements and ensure maximum durability. DecoSign is available in a range of sizes and thicknesses, and custom perforations, shapes or folded designs are also available.

Features and benefits: