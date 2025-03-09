DecoSign: Durable aluminium signage solutions
Last Updated on 09 Mar 2025
DecoSign is a high-quality, lightweight, powder-coated aluminium signage solution that utilises sublimation technology to accurately transfer your chosen logo, design, or image onto the surface. Any high-resolution or custom graphic can be used to produce a long-lasting durable sign that is UV and chemical resistant.
Overview
DecoSign is a high-quality, lightweight, powder-coated aluminium signage solution that utilises sublimation technology to accurately transfer your chosen logo, design, or image onto the surface. Any high-resolution or custom graphic can be used to produce a long-lasting durable sign that is UV and chemical resistant.
The use of super durable, class 2 powder coating ensures that Decosign is weatherproof and suitable for exterior applications. The range is also offered with anti-graffiti and matt (low glare) finishes to suit project requirements and ensure maximum durability. DecoSign is available in a range of sizes and thicknesses, and custom perforations, shapes or folded designs are also available.
Features and benefits:
- Powder coated, weatherproof design
- Supports printing across multiple panels
- Custom sizes available
- Range of finishes to suit your project
- High resistance to chemicals, dirt, and grime
- deal for a wide range of signage solutions including business signage, directional signage, and transport signage.