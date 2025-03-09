DecoFloor: Timber-look aluminium flooring

Designed to replicate the form, feel and appearance of real timber floorboards, DecoFloor is made from solid, powder coated aluminium, eliminating the issues associated with hardwood and laminate floors, including rotting, swelling and warping. The realistic, textured sublimated powder coat finish gives Decofloor an authentic timber look with the unparalleled performance of aluminium.

Designed and manufactured in Australia, the complete, easy-to-install flooring system offers a durable, non-combustible alternative to traditional hardwood floorboards and laminate floating floors. Made from long lengths of lightweight aluminium, it is DIY-friendly and easy for any flooring installer to use. DecoFloor also offers the added bonus of being maintenance-free, requiring no sanding, staining or oiling throughout its lifetime.

Features and benefits: