DecoDeck: Durable, low maintenance decking
Last Updated on 09 Mar 2025
Overview
DecoDeck is decking designed for Australian conditions. Non-combustible, DecoDeck is BAL rated for bushfire prone areas.
Australian made, DecoDeck replicates the natural beauty of timber using the Super Durable DecWood powder coat finish. The strength and durability of marine grade aluminium provides dimensional stability while ensuring easy installation with no sanding, painting, or staining required.
Features:
- P4/R11 slip rating suitable for use around pools & spas
- Polyurethane finish is safe to use with chlorine & salt water pools
- Dimensionally-stable 6.5 metre lengths
- Concealed ‘clip system’ for easy installation, safe
- Black or colour-matched cover strips to enclose gaps
- Centres can be installed up to 600 mm apart
- Available in two widths: 94mm and 134mm
- Remains a comfortable temperature to walk on with bare feet
- Ideal alternative to timber in bushfire-prone areas
- Choice of 17 DecoWood timber finishes including French Oak, Ironbark and Teak
- 12-year warranty: in accordance with AS3715
- Available Australia wide
- Join 2-pieces of deck with the DecoDeck joiner and stop wastage!