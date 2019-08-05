Daniel Robertson Australia
Daniel Robertson, makers of crafted clay bricks, tiles and pavers since 1853. Their warmth and beauty complement any environment as they softly blend with the surroundings.
Overview
TRADITIONAL
Daniel Robertson has long led the industry with its commitment to producing unique and exceptional clay bricks.
The highly textured appearance of Daniel Robertson Traditional 76mm bricks has been acquired through generations of development and experimentation.
Traditional 76 bricks are blended once they leave the kiln, a practice that ensures Daniel Robertson colour blends maintain the tonal variance and aesthetic excellence for which they are famous.
Daniel Robertson’s range of traditional textured bricks stand the test of time and offer zero net emissions:
- Sustainable practices to protect the environment are utilised
- Entire range of Daniel Robertson bricks are carbon neutral
- Waste sawdust from local timber industry used as fuel to fire kilns
- A range of colours available to suit your individual project needs
Finished with textured surfaces and fired to produce specific colour blends, Daniel Robertson’s range of traditional bricks offer a blend of colours with subtle distinctions shadings.
TRADITIONAL 50
Daniel Robertson Roman 50mm bricks were developed when clients requested a lower profile brick like those seen in ancient European buildings and old English estates.
Renowned American architect Frank Lloyd Wright used the slim 50mm brick format to add to the horizontality of his unique and iconic prairie style homes.
Daniel Robertson Roman 50mm bricks are available in the following colour ways:
- Red Blend
- Buff
- Apricot
- Grey
- Hawthorn Reds
- Hawthorn Tan
- Hawthorn Blacks
- London
- Cambridge Blend
- Dulwich Grey
Roman 50mm bricks impart a finer, almost tapestry like appearance to a wall which is accentuated by the natural colour variation inherent in all Daniel Robertson brick blends.
HAWTHORN
The Hawthorn Range was a development of the iconic Hawthorn bricks that are an inherent part of the character of Melbourne's prestigious inner-ring suburbs.
Their colours reinterpret the traditional Hawthorn bricks while retaining their old English charm.
Daniel Robertson's Hawthorn bricks are a firm favourite in heritage renovations, infills and extensions as well as in contemporary architecture.
These handsome and distinctive bricks are available in the following colour ways:
- Hawthorn Black
- Hawthorn Red
- Hawthorn Tan
- London
- Cambridge Blend
- Dulwich Grey
Derived from the uniquely textured and blended heritage of the original “hand-made” English bricks, the Hawthorn Range is timeless, unique and highly valued by building professionals.
