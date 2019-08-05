TRADITIONAL

Daniel Robertson has long led the industry with its commitment to producing unique and exceptional clay bricks.

The highly textured appearance of Daniel Robertson Traditional 76mm bricks has been acquired through generations of development and experimentation.

Traditional 76 bricks are blended once they leave the kiln, a practice that ensures Daniel Robertson colour blends maintain the tonal variance and aesthetic excellence for which they are famous.

Daniel Robertson’s range of traditional textured bricks stand the test of time and offer zero net emissions:

Sustainable practices to protect the environment are utilised

Entire range of Daniel Robertson bricks are carbon neutral

Waste sawdust from local timber industry used as fuel to fire kilns

A range of colours available to suit your individual project needs



Finished with textured surfaces and fired to produce specific colour blends, Daniel Robertson’s range of traditional bricks offer a blend of colours with subtle distinctions shadings.

TRADITIONAL 50

Daniel Robertson Roman 50mm bricks were developed when clients requested a lower profile brick like those seen in ancient European buildings and old English estates.

Renowned American architect Frank Lloyd Wright used the slim 50mm brick format to add to the horizontality of his unique and iconic prairie style homes.

Daniel Robertson Roman 50mm bricks are available in the following colour ways:

Red Blend

Buff

Apricot

Grey

Hawthorn Reds

Hawthorn Tan

Hawthorn Blacks

London

Cambridge Blend

Dulwich Grey



Roman 50mm bricks impart a finer, almost tapestry like appearance to a wall which is accentuated by the natural colour variation inherent in all Daniel Robertson brick blends.

HAWTHORN

The Hawthorn Range was a development of the iconic Hawthorn bricks that are an inherent part of the character of Melbourne's prestigious inner-ring suburbs.

Their colours reinterpret the traditional Hawthorn bricks while retaining their old English charm.

Daniel Robertson's Hawthorn bricks are a firm favourite in heritage renovations, infills and extensions as well as in contemporary architecture.

These handsome and distinctive bricks are available in the following colour ways:

Hawthorn Black

Hawthorn Red

Hawthorn Tan

London

Cambridge Blend

Dulwich Grey



Derived from the uniquely textured and blended heritage of the original “hand-made” English bricks, the Hawthorn Range is timeless, unique and highly valued by building professionals.