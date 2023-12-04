We offer both Wall-Mounted Glass Mirrors and Portable Mirrors, whether you are outfitting a studio permanently or maintaining the flexibility to rearrange your mirror setup when required, we can provide both solutions.

Glassless Wall-Mounted Mirror

GLASSLESS AND SHATTERPROOF MATERIAL

SAFETY IS OUR TOP PRIORITY Our glassless mirror is crafted from an ultra-clear metallized film stretched over a lightweight aluminum frame.

Because it isn't made from traditional glass, you don't need to worry about broken glass in your studio, eliminating the risk associated with traditional glass mirrors that can break unexpectedly.

Its suitability for all ages and purposes makes it the perfect choice for environments where glass mirrors can be hazardous upon impact.

CLEARER AND BRIGHTER WITH SUPERIOR OPTICAL QUALITY

Due to the high-quality surface film reflective material we use, the moment you stand in front of the glassless mirror, you will notice a brighter and ultra-clear reflection.

The body mirror, with 98% reflectivity, appears more real and clear than glass or acrylic mirrors.

It offers an unparalleled true reflection without distortion, color differences, or deformation, providing the ultimate appearance for your studios and setups.

EFFORTLESS INSTALLATION WITH LIGHTWEIGHT AND UNBREAKABLE DESIGN

Because of its lightweight design and unbreakable materials, mirror installation becomes remarkably easier and 60% faster than with traditional glass mirrors. It's as straightforward as hanging a painting on the wall, making it a user-friendly DIY project.

Furthermore, its reduced weight compared to glass mirrors means it has fewer wall requirements, providing exceptional flexibility for installation on any wall you prefer.

Portable Dance Mirror

EASILY TRANSPORTABLE YET EXCEPTIONALLY STABLE

The built-in 4 caster wheels are smooth and quiet, making it effortless to maneuver the mirror.

All wheels come with brakes to secure the mirror once it's in position.

To add extra stability, all frames are made of high-quality steel with a reinforced structure, ensuring that the mirror remains stable while in use or on the move.

EASY TO REARRANGE AND EXPAND

Our portable dance mirrors provide the utmost flexibility, allowing you to expand your mirror setup simply by adding more panels when needed.

With its portability features, you can conveniently arrange your studio setup to accommodate different classes or class sizes.

It is an ideal solution for studios or homes where a fixed wall-mounted mirror is impractical.

Quick and Easy Installation

The mirror will arrive in a flat package with multiple layers of foam and packaging materials to ensure safe transport.

The assembly process is simple and straightforward, as most of the parts come pre-assembled. You will primarily need to attach the stands to the mirror, which typically takes 5 to 10 minutes to complete.