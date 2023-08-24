Logo
Tarkett DESSO Patricia Urquiola Chair
Tarkett DESSO Patricia Urquiola
Tarkett DESSO Patricia Urquiola Orange
Tarkett DESSO Patricia Urquiola Table
Tarkett DESSO Patricia Urquiola Chair
Tarkett DESSO Patricia Urquiola
Tarkett DESSO Patricia Urquiola Orange
Tarkett DESSO Patricia Urquiola Table

DESSO & Patricia Urquiola

Last Updated on 24 Aug 2023

Step into a world of high-tech graphic softness with the first DESSO & Patricia Urquiola collaboration. Richly textured and imaginative, the designs combine the tactile quality of textiles with the visual appeal of graphic patterns. Through masterful handling of colours in a grid like formation, Urquiola provided the floor tiles with a sense of depth.

Description

Step into a world of high-tech graphic softness with the first DESSO & Patricia Urquiola collaboration. Richly textured and imaginative, the designs combine the tactile quality of textiles with the visual appeal of graphic patterns.

Through masterful handling of colours in a grid like formation, Urquiola provided the floor tiles with a sense of depth. This striking visual effect gives the floor a soft and textured look— a three-dimensional appearance sure to elevate any space.

100% recyclable, with an impressively low circular carbon footprint, this collection is available in twelve distinctive colours.

DrawingBrochure
DESSO Patricia Urquiola

34.34 MB

Download
Display AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

Tarkett Suite 1, Level 3, 3 Columbia Court

02 8853 1200
