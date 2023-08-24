Step into a world of high-tech graphic softness with the first DESSO & Patricia Urquiola collaboration. Richly textured and imaginative, the designs combine the tactile quality of textiles with the visual appeal of graphic patterns.

Through masterful handling of colours in a grid like formation, Urquiola provided the floor tiles with a sense of depth. This striking visual effect gives the floor a soft and textured look— a three-dimensional appearance sure to elevate any space.

100% recyclable, with an impressively low circular carbon footprint, this collection is available in twelve distinctive colours.