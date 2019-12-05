Custom-made premium curtains

Curtaining is an high-end, extensive range of styles and fabrics to allow you to decorate timelessly in any era.

Norfolk Blinds manufactures curtains in-house. Covering all forms from theatre and feature curtains, to hospital and domestic – you can be sure we will fulfil your desires.

Common styles include pinch pleat, pencil pleat, s-fold, and box pleat. Our team is constantly liasing with most large fabric suppliers internationally to offer our clients the largest range possible. We offer making only services to our retail network.

As specialists in motorisation, we can assist you from concept stage, right through to installation support.

