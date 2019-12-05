Logo
Custom-made premium curtains

Last Updated on 05 Dec 2019

Curtaining is a high-end, extensive range of styles and fabrics to allow you to decorate timelessly in any era. Norfolk Blinds manufactures curtains in-house. Covering all forms from theatre and feature curtains, to hospital and domestic – you can be sure we will fulfil your desires.

Overview
Description

Curtaining is an high-end, extensive range of styles and fabrics to allow you to decorate timelessly in any era.

Norfolk Blinds manufactures curtains in-house. Covering all forms from theatre and feature curtains, to hospital and domestic – you can be sure we will fulfil your desires.

Common styles include pinch pleat, pencil pleat, s-fold, and box pleat. Our team is constantly liasing with most large fabric suppliers internationally to offer our clients the largest range possible. We offer making only services to our retail network.

As specialists in motorisation, we can assist you from concept stage, right through to installation support.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Axis Drape Data Specification Sheet

661.54 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomersby, NSW

Central Coast Office 10B Pinnacle Place

1300 732 903
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park, NSW

Sydney Office Level 6, 10 Herb Elliot Avenue

1300 732 903
Display AddressCamdale, TAS

Tasmania Office 37 Besser Crescent

1300 732 903
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Melbourne Office 426 / 189B South Centre Road

1300 732 903
